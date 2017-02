Shop Owner Calls Out the Haters A shop owner in Lake Oswego, Oreg. garnered international attention when he placed a pro-Trump message in his shop window blasting liberals after a young man was kidnapped and tortured by four More »

A Coming Clash With Iran Americans do not want another war. So why did President Donald Trump make the mistake of drawing a line in the sand in regard to Iran’s legal missile test? Will this turn More »

Israelis Caught Red-Handed Subverting UK’s Democratic Process An official with the Israeli embassy in England was recently outed by Arab media after he was caught soliciting the help of a staffer with a high ranking member in Parliament to More »

Important Video Proves Folly of Mass Immigration Roy Beck of NumbersUSA has graphically demonstrated why mass immigration to the U.S. from Mexico does not actually help poverty as proponents of open borders claim. Instead, the relatively small number of More »

The Battle for Jerusalem President Donald Trump’s America-first policies are a breath of fresh air after decades of policies that were devastating to middle-class Americans. But his unquestioning support of Israel has many people concerned that More »

Conservatives Applaud Trump’s High Court Pick It’s been a whirlwind of activity since Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20. In one of the more startling moves, Trump moved quickly to nominate a conservative judge and law professor More »

George Soros Backed Inauguration Weekend Mayhem On Jan. 20, numerous protest groups demonstrated against the inauguration of Donald Trump. The next day, many more came out to protest for “women’s rights.” According to a report on a website More »

No, Trump Did Not Ban Muslims from the U.S. Despite what you may have read, President Donald Trump has not banned Muslims from entering the United States. He has paused immigration from seven countries where terrorism is rampant pending an in-depth More »

Immigration: The First Firestorm The globalists and the mainstream media are in a tizzy over President Trump’s new executive order that halts U.S. immigration for two to three months while officials work on ways to vet More »

Michael Piper’s Final Judgment on JFK Assassination Now Back in Stock Author Michael Collins Piper’s famous work Final Judgment is being reintroduced by American Free Press for the first time in many years. The book is currently at the printer, but you can More »

We Told You So: Antibiotic Resistance & the Food Supply Two decades ago, health pioneers warned the world about the deadly effects of overuse of antibiotics. In the past few years, we have seen allopathic medications creating bacteria that are completely resistant More »

What Trump’s Wall Says to the World What message does President Donald Trump’s wall on the U.S. border with Mexico send to the world? In his latest column, Pat Buchanan argues that this marks a line in the sand More »

Good News: Trump Dumps TPP Yesterday, on his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order pulling the U.S. out of the negotiations over the largest free trade deal ever created, the Trans Pacific More »

Historic Day Marks Beginning of America First Era On Jan. 20, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. AFP was there, covering the historic event right from the Capitol grounds. Read our on-the-scene report from More »

Will Trump Fight the Bush-Obama Legacy? The Republican-led House recently passed a bill to increase the military budget, among other things, and add to the national debt. President Donald Trump has said that he will be making major More »

A New President, New World Starts Today Today is a new day for the United States with the inauguration of President Donald Trump. While the elites whine and moan about the end of their precious experiment in globalism at More »

DREADING DE-GLOBALIZATION IN DAVOS Corporate executives, top bankers, global speculators, and power brokers at the annual Alpine retreat in Davos, Switzerland are complaining openly that the rise of populism and nationalism across the United State and More »

Radicals Busted Trying to Shut Down Washington on Inauguration Day Radical leftist groups and anarchists have been gathering across the country to discuss criminal efforts to shut down not only the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump but bridges, major highways, More »

Is the Iran Nuclear Deal Alive or Dead? On the campaign trail, Donald Trump said the U.S. deal with Iran over its nuclear program was a mistake. However, the deal was unprecedented in how far it went to shut down More »