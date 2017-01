Michael Piper’s Final Judgment on JFK Assassination Now Back in Stock Author Michael Collins Piper’s famous work Final Judgment is being reintroduced by American Free Press for the first time in many years. The book is currently at the printer, but you can More »

We Told You So: Antibiotic Resistance & the Food Supply Two decades ago, health pioneers warned the world about the deadly effects of overuse of antibiotics. In the past few years, we have seen allopathic medications creating bacteria that are completely resistant More »

What Trump’s Wall Says to the World What message does President Donald Trump’s wall on the U.S. border with Mexico send to the world? In his latest column, Pat Buchanan argues that this marks a line in the sand More »

Good News: Trump Dumps TPP Yesterday, on his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order pulling the U.S. out of the negotiations over the largest free trade deal ever created, the Trans Pacific More »

Historic Day Marks Beginning of America First Era On Jan. 20, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States. AFP was there, covering the historic event right from the Capitol grounds. Read our on-the-scene report from More »

Will Trump Fight the Bush-Obama Legacy? The Republican-led House recently passed a bill to increase the military budget, among other things, and add to the national debt. President Donald Trump has said that he will be making major More »

A New President, New World Starts Today Today is a new day for the United States with the inauguration of President Donald Trump. While the elites whine and moan about the end of their precious experiment in globalism at More »

DREADING DE-GLOBALIZATION IN DAVOS Corporate executives, top bankers, global speculators, and power brokers at the annual Alpine retreat in Davos, Switzerland are complaining openly that the rise of populism and nationalism across the United State and More »

Radicals Busted Trying to Shut Down Washington on Inauguration Day Radical leftist groups and anarchists have been gathering across the country to discuss criminal efforts to shut down not only the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump but bridges, major highways, More »

Is the Iran Nuclear Deal Alive or Dead? On the campaign trail, Donald Trump said the U.S. deal with Iran over its nuclear program was a mistake. However, the deal was unprecedented in how far it went to shut down More »

Inauguration Disruption This Jan. 20 won’t be the first time that radicals, anarchists, social justice warriors, and racists have planned to protest Inauguration Day. It happened to Richard Nixon and George W. Bush. But More »

“Pizzagate”—The Dark Side of Politics This article contains highly disturbing subject matter that should not be read by children. Sensitive readers are advised to exercise appropriate caution. Late last year, allegations of ritualistic pedophilia involving top Democrats More »

Mainstream Can’t Tell What’s Fake It’s not just the mainstream media that is spreading around fake news. One particular bogus story about the death of a prominent NATO employee has been passed around by the alternative media, More »

Relative of Jailed Nevada Ranchers Speaks Out About BLM Misconduct, Upcoming Trial Briana Bundy, the daughter-in-law of jailed Nevada cattleman and rancher Cliven Bundy, sat down recently to give AFP a revealing interview about the actions of federal law enforcement as well as the More »

Respected Author Debunks Climate Change in Exclusive Interview G. Edward Griffin, the author of The Creature from Jekyll Island, the definitive exposé on the Federal Reserve, recently sat down with AFP to discuss his latest project that focuses on exposing More »

Blacks Who Tortured White Man Charged with Hate Crimes On Jan. 1, four black men and women kidnapped and tortured a special-needs white man and broadcast their brutality live on Facebook. The mainstream media has reluctantly reported that the group has More »

Washington Throws Billions at Healthcare System That’s Killing Us The 21st Century Cures Act, which was recently introduced into Congress, is the wrong answer for the myriad problems facing medicine today. The bottom line is, we can’t trust pharmaceutical companies, health More »

More Fake Hate Crimes Exposed After the election of Donald J. Trump, the mainstream media went nuts reporting that “hate crimes” had exploded across the nation. Months later, however, the real story is coming out that most More »

Obama’s Parting Gift to You: A Ministry of Truth Before leaving office on Jan. 20, President Barack Obama and the Democrats stuck Americans with a combination Christmas and going-away present that effectively creates a Ministry of Truth to police what constitutes More »