Respected Author Debunks Climate Change in Exclusive Interview G. Edward Griffin, the author of The Creature from Jekyll Island, the definitive exposé on the Federal Reserve, recently sat down with AFP to discuss his latest project that focuses on exposing More »

Blacks Who Tortured White Man Charged with Hate Crimes On Jan. 1, four black men and women kidnapped and tortured a special-needs white man and broadcast their brutality live on Facebook. The mainstream media has reluctantly reported that the group has More »

Washington Throws Billions at Healthcare System That’s Killing Us The 21st Century Cures Act, which was recently introduced into Congress, is the wrong answer for the myriad problems facing medicine today. The bottom line is, we can’t trust pharmaceutical companies, health More »

More Fake Hate Crimes Exposed After the election of Donald J. Trump, the mainstream media went nuts reporting that “hate crimes” had exploded across the nation. Months later, however, the real story is coming out that most More »

Obama’s Parting Gift to You: A Ministry of Truth Before leaving office on Jan. 20, President Barack Obama and the Democrats stuck Americans with a combination Christmas and going-away present that effectively creates a Ministry of Truth to police what constitutes More »

Scholars Gather to Discuss Man-Made Global Warming Theory In December, independent scientists, activists, and journalists gathered in Tempe to discuss the “lie” that is climate change. While humans should still clean up their act and stop messing up the planet, More »

Maryland Sheriff Vows to Resist Tyranny A popular law enforcement officer in Maryland recently sat down with AFP to talk about his renewed hope, since the election of billionaire populist businessman Donald Trump on Nov. 8, that the More »

Still No Evidence Russia Was Behind Cybercrimes Don’t believe all of the hype surrounding the newly released cybercrimes report by federal law enforcement that supposedly provides details on the Russian connection to criminal hacking. There is still no evidence More »

Son of Famed CIA Legend Speaks About Murder, Conspiracy Author Saint John Hunt sets the record straight on a few major conspiracies that occurred in the late 20th century, including the infamous Watergate scandal as well as the assassination of his More »

Grinches at VA Hand Out Fat Bonuses While Vets Starve, Go Homeless AFP recently sat down to talk with veterans’ rights attorney Ben Krause for a lengthy conversation about the state of veterans in America today. Krause singled out the out-of-control VA, which pays More »

Was Australia Hit with Biowarfare or Whacky Weather? Recently, Australia suffered from a strange occurrence, which sent thousands of people to the hospital. The media was quick to blame the outbreak on unusual weather, but others were not convinced. Pointing More »

America’s Toughest Sheriff: Arpaio Uncensored With AFP On Nov. 8, America’s toughest sheriff, Joe Arpaio, lost his re-election bid. However, at a young 84 years old, the seasoned lawman says he has no plans to slow down any time More »

Chemicals in Popular Herbicide Even Worse Than Killer Poison? Frankenfood makers routinely test glyphosate, the primary ingredient in RoundUp, as a single agent and declare it safe. But that is deceptive because glyphosate is always combined with dangerous adjuvants. Glyphosate-based herbicides More »

Standing Rock Water Protectors Wounded But Victorious—For Now Protesters seeking to block the construction of an oil pipeline under a reservoir that provides clean drinking water for thousands of people won a major victory last Sunday. That victory may be More »

Is a Major Reset With Russia in the Cards? If all of the recent news is to be believed, it is looking more and more likely that, with President Donald Trump in the White House effective Jan. 20, 2017, the United More »

Is the Media Pushing Blacks to Prep for Race War? If you read establishment newspapers, the mainstream media would have African-Americans believing that all whites would like nothing more than to genocide them. AFP recently sat down with the president of a More »

Reporter Fired for Applauding Trump On Nov. 17, journalist Scarlett Fakhar was fired from her job at a Houston Fox affiliate television station after she took to her private Facebook page to applaud the election of Donald More »