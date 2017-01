Maryland Sheriff Vows to Resist Tyranny A popular law enforcement officer in Maryland recently sat down with AFP to talk about his renewed hope that, ever since the election of billionaire populist businessman Donald Trump on Nov. 8, More »

Still No Evidence Russia Was Behind Cybercrimes Don’t believe all of the hype surrounding the newly released cybercrimes report by federal law enforcement that supposedly provides details on the Russian connection to criminal hacking. There is still no evidence More »

Son of Famed CIA Legend Speaks About Murder, Conspiracy Author Saint John Hunt sets the record straight on a few major conspiracies that occurred in the late 20th century, including the infamous Watergate scandal as well as the assassination of his More »

Grinches at VA Hand Out Fat Bonuses While Vets Starve, Go Homeless AFP recently sat down to talk with veterans’ rights attorney Ben Krause for a lengthy conversation about the state of veterans in America today. Krause singled out the out-of-control VA, which pays More »

Was Australia Hit with Biowarfare or Whacky Weather? Recently, Australia suffered from a strange occurrence, which sent thousands of people to the hospital. The media was quick to blame the outbreak on unusual weather, but others were not convinced. Pointing More »

America’s Toughest Sheriff: Arpaio Uncensored With AFP On Nov. 8, America’s toughest sheriff, Joe Arpaio, lost his re-election bid. However, at a young 84 years old, the seasoned lawman says he has no plans to slow down any time More »

Chemicals in Popular Herbicide Even Worse Than Killer Poison? Frankenfood makers routinely test glyphosate, the primary ingredient in RoundUp, as a single agent and declare it safe. But that is deceptive because glyphosate is always combined with dangerous adjuvants. Glyphosate-based herbicides More »

Standing Rock Water Protectors Wounded But Victorious—For Now Protesters seeking to block the construction of an oil pipeline under a reservoir that provides clean drinking water for thousands of people won a major victory last Sunday. That victory may be More »

Is a Major Reset With Russia in the Cards? If all of the recent news is to be believed, it is looking more and more likely that, with President Donald Trump in the White House effective Jan. 20, 2017, the United More »

Is the Media Pushing Blacks to Prep for Race War? If you read establishment newspapers, the mainstream media would have African-Americans believing that all whites would like nothing more than to genocide them. AFP recently sat down with the president of a More »

Reporter Fired for Applauding Trump On Nov. 17, journalist Scarlett Fakhar was fired from her job at a Houston Fox affiliate television station after she took to her private Facebook page to applaud the election of Donald More »

Watchdog Offers Real Solutions to Illegal Immigration A prominent immigration reform group held a press conference recently following the election of Republican Donald Trump to offer real, practical ways to deal with the millions of illegal immigrants who are More »

Want to Make America Great? Abolish the Fed If Americans really want to make the country great again, it’s imperative that we rethink how our money is issued. Rather than have the privately owned and controlled Federal Reserve loan money More »

Fake News and War Party Lies Of course, Americans need to be wary of all of the “fake news” that is out there, but, more often than not, it is our own leaders, who lie us into new More »

Former Secret Service Agent Talks to AFP About Hillary’s Defeat Following the Nov. 8 election, former Secret Service agent Gary Byrne sat down with AFP once again to discuss, among other things, his bestselling book about life in the White House with More »

Toxic Fracking Wastewater Used on Food Crops Wastewater from oil and gas drilling, which contains poisons and unknown chemicals, is now being used in drought-stricken areas to irrigate farm crops and to water livestock. It’s a shocking scenario that More »

Post-Election Hate Crime Wave Appears to Be Creation of Extreme Left Protests have popped up across the country against alleged discriminatory acts that have supposedly taken place in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election. The problem is, most More »