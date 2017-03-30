The AFP Report – Don Jeffries on Lawfare, Trump, GOP

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Don Jeffries, an independent historian, author, and radio host who is also a regular contributor to American Free Press. Don maintains his own Substack page as well. Don is back to discuss the latest issue of the newspaper, the final issue of 2023.

We begin by focusing on the recent 4-3 decision handed down by the Colorado Supreme Court which ruled former President Donald Trump – the leading contender for the 2024 presidential race – is “disqualified from holding the office of president” due to his role in the Jan. 6 “insurrection,” a topic covered in the front-page article in the most recent issue of American Free Press. We also address the long running lawfare campaign waged against Trump and political dissidents in general, the state of the GOP, the 2024 election, and much more!

