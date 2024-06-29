Israel Targets U.S. Congressmen With Fake Media Accounts, Propaganda

By Kevin Barrett, Ph.D.

Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu is a wanted man. The Israeli prime minister is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court. He is considered a leading suspect in the 9/11 false-flag attacks. And he is also very much wanted, meaning desired, as a guest speaker at the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C.

Normally, Congress isn’t in the habit of inviting serial killers to deliver solemn declamations. Ed Gein, Ted Bundy, Jeff Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy, and Charles Manson were never issued bipartisan invitations to address America’s legislators, any more than Jack the Ripper was rolled out the red carpet to proffer perorations to Parliament.

But Netanyahu is a special case. His scheduled July 24 speech marks the fourth occasion that America’s top congressional leaders have honored the world’s leading child murderer and genocide perpetrator with a speaking opportunity. If he evades Interpol and arrives safely in D.C., Netanyahu will overtake former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as the foreign leader who has delivered the most speeches to Congress. (Churchill was invited three times.)

Bizarrely, Netanyahu’s speeches to Congress are always stinging rebukes of sitting U.S. presidents. In July 1996, newly elected anti-peace-process candidate Netanyahu threw ice water on then-president Bill Clinton’s efforts to fulfill the promise of the Camp David accords, which required Israel to withdraw from East Jeru­salem. Netanyahu basically gave Clinton the middle finger:

There have been efforts to re-divide this city (Jerusalem) by those who claim that peace can come through division—that it can be secured through multiple sovereignties, multiple laws, and multiple police forces.This is a groundless and dangerous assumption which impels me to declare today: There will never be such a re-division of Jerusalem!

After returning home, Netanyahu repeatedly attacked the Al-Aqsa mosque, slaughtered dozens of Palestinians, and ultimately used Israeli asset Monica Lewinsky to hamstring Clinton and torpedo his peace plan. (The Likud leader likely oversaw a much bigger dirty trick on Sept. 11, 2001, but the details of that complex and contested event are beyond the scope of this essay.)

Twice during Barack Obama’s presidency, in 2011 and 2015, Netanyahu again used speeches to Congress to slap down a U.S. president’s peace plans. On May 24, 2011, the Israeli PM reiterated that Israel would never, ever return to its pre-1967 borders—as the entire world including the United States insists it must—and warned Obama against negotiating with Iran.

Then, on March 3, 2015, Bibi returned to Congress to viciously attack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran. On that occasion, Congress’s sycophancy appalled the entire world. The BBC reported that Netanyahu “got 28 standing ovations in 47 minutes—there was hardly time for the audience to sit down between them.”

Why is a corrupt, genocide-perpetrating foreign leader so popular at the U.S. Congress? The answer, of course, is that Congress is owned by Israel.

How did a foreign nation take over the U.S. Congress? The short answer is that they have used every trick in the book, including:

Bribery: Israel’s partisans give between one-third and one-half of congressional “campaign donations”—and that’s just the on-the-books money.

Blackmail: For decades, Israeli asset Meyer Lansky blackmailed J. Edgar Hoover and the rest of America’s leadership. Jeffrey Epstein and dozens or hundreds of others continued those activities.

Assassination: Israel leads the world in political assassinations, and is suspected of involvement in the deaths of such Americans as President John F. Kennedy and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, among others.

Media Dominance: See Philip Weiss’s essay “Do Jews Dominate in American Media? And So What If We Do?”

As technology evolves, the Israelis keep learning new tricks to spread their propaganda. The world found out about one of them recently when Politico reported that “at least 128 members of Congress were targeted by an Israeli-linked operation to spread pro-Israel military content amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.” The operation, backed by the Israeli government, included the creation of 600 fake social media profiles spamming targeted lawmakers with “more than 2,000 coordinated comments per week backing Israel’s military actions, slamming Palestinian rights groups, and dismissing claims of human rights abuses.”

When Russia was accused of doing similar things in 2016, without much evidence, the media blew it up into the Russiagate scandal that hobbled Donald Trump’s presidency. But there are no indications that Russia ever gained any significant level of influence over the U.S. government.

Israel, by contrast, has now been caught dead-to-rights targeting Congress through social media fraud, creating fake accounts to do so. And the evidence that Israel exerts significant control over the U.S. government is undeniable. Just look at how Congress keeps kissing the feet of indicted war criminal Netanyahu.

Why isn’t this a vastly bigger scandal than Russiagate? Why do Americans worry about fake or feeble foreign influence operations, when a real, overwhelmingly powerful one is staring them in the face?

Kevin Barrett, Ph.D., is an Arabist-Islamologist scholar and one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror. From 1991 through 2006, Dr. Barrett taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin. In 2006, however, he was attacked by Republican state legislators who called for him to be fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin-Madison due to his political opinions.