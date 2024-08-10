Kamala Presidency Would Be Disaster for America

By José Niño

After sitting President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on July 21, 2024, Kamala Harris appears to be the ostensive nominee for the Democratic Party.

Any illusion of democracy was completely erased with party insiders effectively launching a coup against Biden in total opposition to the over 14 million voters who pulled the lever for him in the Democratic primaries.

In a Substack post entitled “Leaving Las Vegas,” award-winning journalist Seymour Hersh made the case that former president Barack Obama threatened Biden with the 25th Amendment. Under this amendment, the vice president and the Cabinet have the power to remove the president if he is deemed incapable of faithfully executing his duties.

Obama apparently had reached an agreement with Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment should he have stayed in the presidential race. Biden’s decision to quickly endorse Harris as the Democrat’s presidential candidate was largely the result of this consistent pressure.

Indeed, Harris is no upgrade over Biden. Sure, she is more mentally fit and younger than her boss, but she will certainly continue some of the worst policies that the Biden regime has routinely advocated for.

Harris will try to distance herself from Biden as much as possible. However, her time as a U.S. senator and in her capacity as vice president demonstrated that she was largely on the same page as the puppet president. For one, she was right next to Biden as his mental and physical state deteriorated. Despite Biden’s obvious decline, she issued multiple statements arguing that Biden could serve as president.

One of the main reasons prompting Democratic elites to discard Biden as the main option for the 2024 presidential election was the belief that his dilapidated state would hurt Democrats’ electoral prospects in November.

If you’re a pro-lifer, a Harris presidency would be a disaster. During a sit-down interview with CBS’s Margaret Brennan, Harris did not provide any specific information about what abortion limits she would support.

Her refusal to not provide any limits to the abortion policies she supports is in line with her legislative record as senator (2017-2021). In 2017 and 2019, Harris was the co-sponsor of the Democrat’s trademark abortion legislation, “Women’s Health Protection Act.” This would have imposed a national abortion mandate for all-trimester abortions. A Harris administration would make abortion on demand and taxpayer-funded abortions the norm.

Democrats have completely abandoned their pro-labor constituency and have gone all in with mass migration to appease corporate donors and create new non-white voter groups. And, on the immigration front, Harris is an open borders booster extraordinaire and can be counted on to undermine U.S. sovereignty.

During her ill-fated presidential run in 2020, Harris was pushing for the government to fully subsidize illegal alien invaders’ lifestyles. In an interview with CNN host Jake Tapper in 2019, Harris declared:

I am opposed to any policy that would deny in our country any human being from access to public safety, public education or public health, period.

As vice president, Harris remained faithful to the Democrat’s open borders agenda. Biden tapped Harris to be the regime’s “border czar” in 2021. However, she took her sweet time before going down to the southern border with Mexico—the epicenter of the nation’s mass migration crisis.

Certain reports indicated that Harris didn’t even bother to talk with border patrol leaders about the deteriorating situation at the southern border. This is life in the neo-American Democratic Party.

On foreign policy issues, the Democratic Party is merely the left wing of the interventionist bird of prey that dominates U.S. foreign policy. As vice president, Harris has been in agreement with Biden‘s policy to dole out economic and military aid to Ukraine. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Harris has repeatedly spewed out platitudes about defending Ukrainian democracy and keeping America’s proxy war against Russia going forever.

At the Munich Security Conference in 2023, Harris proclaimed that the international community has both a moral and a strategic interest in holding Russia accountable for war crimes that it has allegedly committed. “Russian forces have pursued a widespread and systemic attack against a civilian population—gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape, and deportation,” Harris stated.

Given the strong degree of continuity in American foreign policy decisionmaking, Harris will likely continue the Biden regime’s grand strategy of trying to contain China’s ambitions in East Asia. While she served in the Senate, Harris was a key sponsor in legislative efforts to sanction Hong Kong officials and other individuals responsible for alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang Province.

Harris has marketed herself as a law-and-order candidate who is tough on crime. She cites her time as the district attorney of San Francisco and California attorney general as proof that she’s committed to upholding the rule of law and putting criminals behind bars.

However, a careful review of her time in office demonstrates that she was committed to promoting a soft-on crime agenda that privileges criminals at the expense of everyday Americans.

According to a report in the New York Post, Harris presided over a jobs program in San Francisco that let illegal aliens arrested for drug crimes receive job training and have their criminal records expunged. One individual she selected for the program was Alexander Izaguirre, an illegal alien from Honduras who “allegedly brutally assaulted a young woman, leaving her with a skull fracture and long-term trauma.”

The DA’s office selected Izaguirre for the program after he was arrested on two occasions within the time span of eight months for allegedly stealing a purse and for selling cocaine, per a Los Angeles Times report.

In July 2008, while working in the “Back on Track” program, Izaguirre stole the purse of Amanda Kiefer, a resident of San Francisco who was walking with her friend to a restaurant in the Pacific Heights area. After grabbing her purse, Izaguirre entered an SUV and tried to run her over, according to law enforcement reports of the crime. Kiefer got onto the hood of the vehicle and Izaguirre hit the brakes, which resulted in Kiefer being thrown onto the road and fracturing her skull.

Throughout her stint as San Francisco DA (2004-2011), Harris backed sanctuary city policies. She stated in 2006, “We are a sanctuary city, a city of refuge, and we always will be.”

Fast forward to the George Floyd mania of the summer of 2020. Harris used her Senate social media account to encourage her followers to donate to a bail fund for rioters who tore up cities nationwide. Some of the people who were bailed out in June of that summer were accused rapists, criminals with long rap sheets, and looters.

As part of the Democrats’ new class, Harris is firmly committed to dispossessing white Americans. Reparations plans have become one of the most popular proposals pushed forward by Democrats in recent years. The controversial nature of such plans has naturally provoked major backlash among more moderate voters, thereby compelling Democrats to pursue more gradualist race-based redistribution measures.

During Harris’s failed presidential campaign of 2020, she rolled out a plan where the government would hand out a $100 billion subsidy to black families with the aim of encouraging home ownership. She asserted that such a race-based redistribution measure would make up for “generations of discrimination.”

There was once a point when the Democratic Party had a diversity of views on issues pertaining to the right to bear arms. One could count on Blue Dog Democrats and the now extinct species of Southern Democrats to provide a nominal defense of the Second Amendment. However, with the cultural left pushing out many white, male moderate figures from the party, Democrats can now be counted on to serve as loyal servants of Gun Control Inc.

Harris has been no exception to this trend. During debates in the 2020 Democratic Party primaries, Harris threatened to use “executive action” on firearms if Congress failed to pass “the most comprehensive background check policy we’ve had.”

After Biden stepped down from his re-election campaign, Harris immediately went on the campaign trail to push for the passage of universal background checks and “assault weapons” bans. In a campaign speech she gave in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 23, 2024, Harris declared, “Every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from the terror of gun violence.” Gun Control Inc. can count on Harris to push for civilian disarmament measures.

Harris is a swamp creature through and through. In many respects, her multiracial background—being of Jamaican and Indian extraction—makes her a perfect fit in the modern-day Democratic Party that is made up of all manner of social deviants. In many ways, this party represents a post-American constituency that has no connection to the nation’s founding stock and the subsequent European migrant waves that played an integral role in building the country.

Should no shenanigans transpire during the Democratic Convention slated for August 19-22, Harris will be the Democratic Party nominee. There is no question the corporate media will give her favorable press, with Big Tech likely giving her a boost as it tries to censor any individuals who try to expose her globalist, anti-American track record.

There will also be efforts to “fortify” the election, i.e rig it in Harris’s favor through various methods of election tampering and outright fraud.

The right must be prepared for globalist forces to throw everything but the kitchen sink at them. Make no mistake about it, a Harris victory would only accelerate America’s descent into multicultural chaos.

José Niño is a freelance writer based in Austin, Texas. You can contact him via Facebook and Twitter. Get his e-book, The 10 Myths of Gun Control at josealbertonino.gumroad.com. Subscribe to his “Substack” newsletter by visiting “Jose Nino Unfiltered” on Substack.com.