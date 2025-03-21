New FBI Director Promises Transparency on Epstein Files

By Donald Jeffries

Last year, a judge ordered the “official” Epstein list—related to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s procurement of underage girls to his private island—to be released to the public. No “official” list appears to have ever been released. The ones that were produced were quickly met with allegations that they weren’t really legitimate.

Click the Link Below to Listen to the Audio of this Article

In late February, Attorney General Pam Bondi became involved. First, she announced that the Epstein list was sitting on her desk. She said it was being reviewed, at the “directive” of President Donald Trump. At the same time, Trump told a podcaster that he would “be inclined” to release Epstein’s entire client list.

Documents released in January 2024, connected to the lawsuit of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, named high-profile figures like Prince Andrew of Great Britain and former President Bill Clinton. For unclear reasons, a group of conservative influencers, including Liz Wheeler, Mike Cernovich, and the woman who tweets as Libs of Tik Tok, were presented with binders that read “Epstein Files—Phase 1” by Bondi, then photographed holding them up for members of the press.

Bondi had told Fox News the night before that “Phase 1” would consist of “flight logs, names, and a lot of information.” These files consisted of some 200 pages, but turned out to contain more redactions than actual information.

An angry Bondi claimed that the FBI had betrayed her, and publicly charged that the Southern District of New York was concealing potentially thousands of files related to Epstein.

In a new interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity, Bondi said FBI Director Kash Patel and others were going over “thousands” of Epstein documents.

In a related development, James Dennehy, director of the FBI’s New York office, tendered his resignation in the wake of news reports blaming his office for withholding the files.

Making the case even more problematic, the crucial hard drives and videotapes seized by authorities from a safe in Epstein’s mansion in 2019 were inexplicably not entered into evidence. Suspiciously, they have now been “lost.”

During the 2021 trial of Epstein’s key cohort, Ghislaine Maxwell, an FBI special agent testified that key evidence “went missing.” Also mysteriously missing are carefully organized binders that contained CDs and photos, found on a shelf on the fifth floor of Epstein’s upper east side mansion. According to one report, authorities found damning photos of recognizable VIPs with nude underage girls. Epstein was known to have installed video cameras everywhere, and this lost evidence undoubtedly included film of famous figures consorting with minors.

During Giuffre’s trial, a witness testified to the “very troubling removal of evidence” from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion as well.

The focus on the Epstein “list” is curious. A list is not a legal document. The lists that have appeared online could have been typed up by anyone. Every famous name that appears there will have top-notch lawyers, and they will insist either that the list is fake, or that their client knew Epstein, perhaps flew on his private plane, but knew nothing about any underage girls.

Prosecuting such big names is always difficult but, in this case, the fact that Epstein was found dead in his prison cell under very questionable circumstances, while most of the best evidence against him has been “lost,” makes it almost impossible.

Maxwell was offered a lighter sentence if she named names, but she refused to. Maxwell was essentially convicted of procuring minors for unknown persons.

Trump being friendly with Epstein presents another problem. Given the divisiveness in the country, any list that doesn’t include his name will be declared fake by those who hate him, while any list that has his name will be declared fake by his most devoted supporters.

An FBI whistleblower recently alleged that FBI employees had been deleting Epstein files. These files may well be related to Epstein’s reported connections to Israeli intelligence. An angry Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Texas) tweeted to Bondi, “This is not what we or the American people asked for and a complete disappointment. Get us the information we asked for!”

Director Kash Patel may find it hard to live up to the following declaration he made:

The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice. There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned—and anyone from the prior or current bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and, under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by AFP Bookstore.