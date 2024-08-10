Harris’s Performance as ‘Border Czar’ So Bad, Dems Pretend She Never Had the Job

By Donald Jeffries

Vice President Kamala Harris has suddenly been thrust into even more prominence with the announcement that failing President Joe Biden was ending his reelection campaign. While the Democrats are largely lining up behind Harris, there are many questions about her character and her past record. It is not a record to be proud of.

Biden tasked Harris with being his border czar. She was supposed to be “in charge” of the border. Instead, Harris presided over the worst immigration disaster in American history. The southern border has been more or less wide open under the Biden administration, as many of those entering illegally were actually transported around, free of charge, to other parts of the country. Some were given credit cards, and all received free healthcare.

While homeless Americans remain ensconced in tents on the streets, some illegals have been set up in five-star hotels. Others were given shelter in school gymnasiums. Giving untold millions of desperately poor, illegal immigrants unfettered access to our resources, while so many American citizens continue to struggle, is not only irrational and unfair, but it has created a humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.

Most estimates state that between 7 million and 10 million illegal immigrants have entered America since Biden/Harris took office in 2021. Our government, instead of immediately deporting the illegal border crossers, has been transporting them by plane, at no charge. In a corruption as blatant as any could be, the Biden administration, under the supposed leadership of Harris, has focused on flying the immigrants from “blue” states like California, to “red” states like Texas.

This is a naked attempt to skewer Electoral College results.

Since the Democrats have made it possible for illegals to vote in many places now—and Harris says she wants to somehow get them all amnesty so they can vote—obviously, having as many of them as possible in Republican strongholds benefits the Democrats politically.

Even more incomprehensibly, the Biden administration created a program whereby illegals can just fly from their own country to the American city of their choice by using a government app to schedule these “ghost flights.” Hundreds of thousands of people from countries like Haiti, Venezuela and Cuba have entered this country in this manner.

When asked to comment on her work as border czar, Harris has unfailingly issued embarrassingly sophomoric platitudes, insisting she never was the border czar, really. However, shortly after being tasked with this assignment, Harris expressed the extent to which she was willing to try and solve the problem by declaring, “I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border, do not come. Do not come.”

Shockingly, this preventative measure doesn’t appear to have worked very well. “She hasn’t literally done anything. … She came to the border once and we sanitized all the aliens out of there to make it look good,” an anonymous Border Patrol agent told the New York Post. Despite videos of huge swarms of illegals, constantly streaming across the border, Harris continued to nonsensically insist, “The border is secure.” Under the leadership of Harris, our government plans to hand over $4 billion in Central America to promote job opportunities, and address crime and trafficking there.

Meanwhile, what is being done to promote job opportunities to the millions of struggling Americans who can’t find work, or a job that pays them enough to live independently? This echoes a program Harris started while she was district attorney of San Francisco. That program provided job training and credits to illegal immigrant prisoners, which wasn’t extended to American citizens who are behind bars.

Since Harris now appears to be the inevitable Democratic Party presidential nominee, the state-controlled media has begun campaigning to expunge her sorry record as border czar. In a recent unofficial campaign promo piece for Harris, Mother Jones claimed that Harris was never really in charge of the border, and that it would have been an impossible task even if she was. The Sacramento Bee described how her views are changing, as she looks for new “pathways” for immigrants. Time magazine echoed this, stating that controlling the border was “always an absurd idea.”

Harris was said to be angry over Biden assigning her the role of tackling “the challenge at the southern border.” In 2022, Harris declared that one of her “expectations” for the year was that millions of illegal immigrants would be granted mass amnesty, saying, “We feel very strongly about this.”

There have already been charges of racism over any criticism of Harris. Black Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Ohio) bristled when she was questioned about her support for Harris, when Harris’s first name was pronounced incorrectly. Harris herself has seemingly pronounced it different ways, as Tucker Carlson used to point out. A spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee charged that if you “ask about the vice president, [you] should show respect and start pronouncing her name correctly.”