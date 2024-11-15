Issue 45/46 20204 News You May Have Missed

Purge the Deep State

Now that Donald Trump will once again take the White House, his allies and supporters are pressing him to clean house at the Department of Justice, the FBI and U.S. intelligence—collectively known as the Deep State. Hopefully Trump has learned from his past that these people can’t be trusted and should be fired immediately.

Hunter Laptop

A new report released by the House Judiciary Committee on the infamous laptop owned by Hunter Biden reveals that the FBI warned U.S. tech companies that the laptop was part of a Russian scheme to influence the 2020 election prior to a detailed report by The Washington Post—a total nonsense claim. According to the Judiciary Committee, the FBI claimed Russian agents were preparing a document dump. Once the Post article materialized, Big Tech executives discussed coordinating censorship to please what they assumed would be an incoming Biden administration. The new details—contained in an interim report by the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government—emerged as Donald Trump took the lead in polls in advance of his historic win on Nov. 5.

Forged Documents

On Nov. 5, Israeli intelligence arrested four Israelis, one of whom works in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, on charges of leaking and falsifying classified documents on the war on Gaza. The fabricated documents allegedly leaked by one of Netanyahu’s aides were falsely attributed to the late Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by an Israeli bomb. The revelations of the fabricated documents undercut Netanyahu’s claims that it was Hamas that turned down ceasefire negotiations throughout the war

Israeli War Crimes

In a commentary in Israel’s daily newspaper Ha’aretz on Nov. 4, Israeli Maj. Gen. Giora Eiland published an article titled, “Laying siege to Israel’s enemy isn’t a war crime.” In the commentary Eiland responded to criticism of what has been called “the generals’ plan.” Eiland is considered one of the key people behind the plan, which calls for moving civilians from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip, then imposing a siege on anyone who remains in the northern part, and starving them—a war crime that violates international rules of war.

Arrested for Protesting

On Nov. 1, retired Jewish professor Haim Bresheeth, a child of WWII survivors and the founder of the Jewish Network for Palestine, was arrested in London under a ridiculous UK anti-terrorism law after he spoke at a Palestine solidarity protest. Police have accused him of “inciting terrorism.” He was briefly jailed before being released, and his case has been sent to prosecutors for a trial later next year.

Power Grid Attacks Solved?

A 24-year-old man has been charged by the FBI after he was caught trying to blow up a Tennessee power substation as part of a plot to upend American society. Working with confidential FBI sources and undercover agents, Skyler Philippi told them he wanted to “attack high economic, high tax, political zones” and that it was “time to do something big.” Philippi ended up on the FBI’s radar after posting violent threats online. The arrest follows several years of unsolved attacks on power grids across the U.S.

Massive Lithium Deposit

According to a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) press release issued earlier in October, the U.S. has hit a jackpot of massive lithium deposits buried deep beneath southwestern Arkansas. The study suggests that the region could support 5 to 19 million tons of lithium. This discovery could significantly reduce the U.S.’s reliance on imports. Lithium is a crucial component in batteries and demand has been rising for it as more people adopt battery-powered tools, generators, and vehicles.

Update on Algerian Boxer

A shocking new development has emerged in the case of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won a gold medal in women’s boxing during the Olympics last summer in France. According to reports, French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia was given a medical report that reveals Khelif actually has male parts that never developed and remain inside his body. The report was compiled in June 2023 through the work of endocrinologists in hospitals in France and Algeria. The report reveals that Khelif has been affected by a rare genetic disorder called 5-alpha reductase deficiency that affects males while in the womb and are often mislabeled as female when they are male. An MRI included in the report showed that Khelif has no female reproductive organs but instead has “micro” male parts. In addition, a chromosomal test further confirmed that Khelif has XY chromosomes, and a hormone test found that Khelif had a testosterone level typical of males.

Space Ailment

Four NASA astronauts were recently hospitalized without explanation after returning to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). After spending more than 200 days on the ISS, the astronauts splashed down off the coast of Florida in the early morning hours of Oct. 25 and were immediately taken to the hospital. NASA has not released any details about why the crew was hospitalized. They only had to complete an overnight stay, but it was still highly unusual for a crew returning to Earth to immediately receive medical attention, leading some to speculate that they suffered from some previously unknown space ailment.

Drug Czar’s Double Cross

On Oct. 16, a federal judge in New York sentenced Mexican former “drug czar” Genaro Garcia Luna to 38 years in prison following his conviction for drug trafficking and continuing a criminal enterprise. As Mexico’s former “top cop,” Garcia Luna collaborated closely with U.S. law enforcement agencies, all while receiving at least $274 million in bribes to help the Sinaloa Cartel’s cocaine trafficking operations.

Pressure from the Top

When the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH)—the leading transsexual advocacy organization—released its eighth version of its standards of care, a strange thing happened. Unlike in past recommendations, WPATH had removed all references to minimum age requirements for giving kids drugs and surgeries. We now know why this happened, thanks to one of the many lawsuits over youth gender medicine that are currently being litigated in the United States. In that case, lawyers representing a young woman who regrets receiving drugs and surgeries discovered in official correspondence that Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine (who is actually a man) and the American Academy of Pediatrics had pressured WPATH to get rid of the age requirements for no other reason than it would look bad for supporters of administering drugs to kids and advocating for unnecessary and dangerous surgeries. Levine was reportedly worried the age recommendations would benefit legislation seeking to ban treatments for kids, so he pressured WPATH to nix them. The Biden administration since then has come out against cosmetic surgeries for minors, which is one of the saner things Biden and crew have done in the past several years.

Longer Wait Times

If you think you’re having to wait longer and longer to see your doctor, you’re not wrong. According to a study of 15 major metropolitan areas by think tank Merritt Hawkins, the average wait for a first‐time appointment with a primary care physician is now 26 days. The wait is 31.4 days for an obstetrician appointment, 26.6 days for a cardiology appointment, and 16.4 days for an orthopedics appointment.