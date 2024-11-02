Illegal Immigrants Using Biden Phone App to Enter the U.S.

By Mark Anderson

Due in large measure to an exceedingly hot, arid summer that’s only now winding down in deep-south Texas and other southern border states, the number of foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S. has been declining somewhat—though a reduction in countable apprehensions, of course, doesn’t include those uncounted illegals who are never seen and slip away from law enforcement.

Nevertheless, the United States once again is seeing unprecedented illegal immigration that experts claim is being helped along by a mobile cellphone application developed by the Biden-Harris administration.

National Border Patrol Council President Chris Cabrera, appearing on south Texas media outlets on Oct. 18, noted that, while under the Biden administration, the number of illegal entries is down somewhat lately, the number of such entries was significantly lower under the Trump administration.

But numbers certainly aren’t the only factor. The question is: What type of people are entering the United States? What are their backgrounds and criminal inclinations and histories, if any?

What many border-security advocates see as a Biden-abetted upsurge in illegal border crossings is fostering deadly consequences, up to and including two migrants being charged in the reported June 16 rape and strangulation murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston, Texas, for which the two illegals could and should face the death penalty.

Cabrera remarked on a Fox News affiliate:

We’re letting people come into this country unchecked … unvetted or poorly vetted at best. What do they expect is going to happen? We’re becoming lawless.

Chuck Baldwin, a constitutional conservative columnist and pastor, incensed by the worsening consequences of the nation’s open-border policies, recently wrote:

Most of our country’s major media, politicians and government employees, as well as the owners and representatives of big business, are not only mute on the subject of America’s broken borders and the invasion of illegal aliens—including violent criminals—into America; they are also capitalizing on [it]. My wife and I recently purchased a new refrigerator from Lowes … delivered by two Vene­zuelans, neither of whom could speak a word of English. They… proceeded to take pictures of our house as they left. There could be no good reason for doing that.

Baldwin added:

The true nature of the increase in criminal activity associated with the invasion of illegals into America will be hidden by governments and [mass media] newsmakers for as long as possible. In the meantime, the United States is becoming less and less safe.”

He cited the following:

Just five months before Luis Miguel Calzadilla-Rojas—a Venezuelan migrant and alleged Tren de Aragua gangbanger—was arrested after a shooting outside a probation office in Aurora, Colo., he was welcomed into the United States, thanks to a controversial immigration program launched by the Biden-Harris administration. [He] entered the country using CBP One—[a phone] app designed to allow asylum seekers a legal pathway … into America. [He] is just one of 1.3 million migrants who have come into the country through legal routes created by the Biden-Harris administration in less than two years.

While CBP One was reportedly created without congressional approval, Homeland Security sources say there’s almost no vetting involved for most migrants, especially if their home countries—including Venezuela, Haiti, and Cuba—refuse to cooperate with American law enforcement.

Calzadilla-Rojas is hardly the only one to slip through the CBP One program’s gaps.

The New York Post reported, citing Department of Homeland Security data provided to the House Judiciary Committee:

Three suspected ISIS members from Tajikistan arrested by federal authorities in June had used the Biden-Harris phone app to enter the United States. The program also allowed [into the United States] two other suspected Tren de Aragua gang members who were busted in connection with an attempted murder in Aurora in late July.

The Biden-Harris administration, having introduced CBP One in January 2023, claims the app helps control the number of migrants crossing the border illegally. The idea is that, by using the app, migrants can book appointments with immigration officials who will review their requests to determine if they are eligible to enter the U.S. in a more legal fashion.

They must remain outside the United States to apply. Although some, if not most, will be near the U.S.-Mexico border when they do apply, the apparent intent was to prevent migrants from taking long, risky journeys by enabling them to advance-check their status even from distant locations.

CBP One’s reported high demand has evidently incentivized Mexico to begin busing migrants to the U.S. border, however. The Post observed:

By giving would-be asylum seekers a pathway to legally enter the United States, they could be screened and would not have to avail themselves of cartels-backed people smugglers.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton doesn’t like Biden’s CBP One policy. He has filed a lawsuit over it, arguing that the Biden-Harris White House is, in effect, “inviting” illegal aliens to cross the border via the app.

Though a direct causal link may be hard to confirm, just after the app’s January 2023 rollout, a massive surge of illegal border crossings did follow. Over 2 million people, Border Patrol data show, surged into the nation between February 2023 and April 2024—topping out at 117,000 in May 2024 alone, just before the hot weather hit and curbed that surge.