Issue 1&2 News You May Have Missed

A Massive Coverup

On Dec. 19, The Wall Street Journal dropped a bombshell report on how Democrats and others in President Joe Biden’s circle did everything they could to hide the president’s failing cognitive abilities for his entire four-year term. The report revealed a tightly managed operation to restrict access to Biden and meticulously manage his public appearances and interactions. The sole objective was to prevent at all costs the public from seeing his apparent weaknesses as president. This included limiting Biden’s interaction with outsiders, including members of Congress and the media, having his senior advisors act as go-betweens and gatekeepers, and ensuring that meetings were kept short so the president would not fall asleep or become confused by the conversation.

U.S. Jet Shot Down

A Navy F/A-18 jet was shot down over the Red Sea on Dec. 22 with the two pilots safely ejecting in an apparent case of friendly fire. According to published reports, the U.S. military claims the guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg mistakenly fired on and hit the jet. The Houthi ruling party in Yemen, however, disputes this, saying their military shot it down. The Houthis have been firing missiles and launching drones at Israel as well as cargo ships in the Red Sea in an effort to support Palestinians and stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza. The fighter jet had been performing bombing runs on Yemen in support of Israel. Each F/A-18 costs U.S. taxpayers $29 million.

Unlawful War

Former Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) posted to the social media site “X,” on Dec. 21, blasting the Biden administration for attacking Yemen without congressional approval. “I’ll say it again,” he wrote. “It is unconstitutional for President Biden to engage in acts of war in Yemen. It doesn’t matter how appropriate you think it is for the U.S. to take on Houthis or terrorists or anyone. Congress has not authorized war in Yemen. Engaging in war there is unlawful.”

‘Tanked the Whole Thing’

Stopping out-of-control spending is one of the top issues of the modern age, but the question on many people’s mind is, did billionaire Elon Musk want to shut down the recent massive continuing resolution to fund the government because of his business dealings in China? Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) rightfully noted that President Donald Trump didn’t get the one thing he wanted in the government funding deal: a debt ceiling increase. But you know who did? Elon Musk. “The original funding bill that [Musk got] killed included what’s called an ‘outbound investment’ provision, which would limit and screen U.S. money flowing to China,” said McGovern. “That would have made it easier to keep cutting-edge AI and quantum computing tech—as well as jobs—in America. But Elon had a problem. His second-largest market is China. He’s building huge factories there. His bottom line depends on staying in China’s good graces. He wants to build an AI data center there, too, which could endanger U.S. security. He’s been bending over backward to ingratiate himself with Chinese leaders, so what did Elon do? He tanked the whole thing—telling Trump to oppose it and threatening to primary anyone who voted yes.” See more about this on pages 1 and 16 of this AFP.

War Is Profitable

According to multiple reports, in 2024, U.S. lawmakers traded $113 million in defense stocks while overseeing war policy. Multiple congressmen and senators took part in this, but Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) took the top spot, trading at least $22 million worth of stock in the top 100 Pentagon contractors, including Microsoft, Northrop Grumman, and IBM.

Rising Homelessness

Homelessness increased by 185% in 2024, largely due to the rising cost of housing, which has placed the average mortgage or rent out of reach of working-class Americans, reports Associated Press.

Deporting Palestine Supporters

There are growing concerns that some of President Donald Trump’s top cabinet picks will be using their power to target pro-Palestine groups and protesters in the United States. On Dec. 23, Israeli daily newspaper Ha’aretz reported, “After Trump’s speedy cabinet appointments and ahead of a Congress ruled by a GOP majority, the fight against the pro-Palestinian movement might be one of the only things that has a clear path across the government.” Ha’aretz continued, “Once Trump’s picks for the top diplomatic positions are in place, such as Marco Rubio as secretary of state and Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador, the harshest step—the deporting of pro-Palestinian protesters who have student visas—could be the first move. Both Rubio and Stefanik are well-known proponents of such a step, one of Trump and the GOP’s few solid policy commitments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the campaign.”

Get Kids off the Internet

In the UK, social media firms like Facebook and TikTok will have to use state-of-the-art facial recognition age checks to “drive out” under-age children from their sites. In an interview with the UK’s Telegraph newspaper, Jon Higham, the head of online safety policy for the UK government, said platforms would be expected to remove potentially millions of children from their sites. The largest tech firms face multi-billion-dollar fines if they fail to protect children and instead allow them to access harmful content such as pornography, child sexual abuse, and violence.