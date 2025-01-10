Joe Biden’s Immigration Legacy

By José Niño

With Joe Biden soon to be out of the presidential picture, America can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the mass migration experiment he subjected the country to is over. At least, for the time being.

Incoming President Donald Trump campaigned on a platform to conduct mass deportations on day one. The voters are in agreement. According to polling from Rasmussen Reports, a plurality of likely U.S. voters (32%) believe illegal immigration is the most important issue for Trump to tackle, besting other issues such as protecting democracy, abortion rights, or fighting inflation.

In a similar vein, a Rasmussen poll from early December found that 55% of likely voters believe the results from the 2024 presidential election gave Trump a mandate to implement the policies he campaigned on, chief among them, immigration restriction. When one looks at the mass migration numbers under Biden’s regime, one can empathize with American voters’ demand to curtail immigration.

Steven Camarota, the director of Research at the Center for Immigration Studies, painted a bleak picture of America’s latest immigration woes. In a document published on Nov. 14 titled “Immigration Presentation,” Camarota contended that illegal immigration “exploded” after January 2021. He highlighted that Border Patrol agents encountered 10.4 million illegal aliens, while close to 6 million inadmissible aliens were let loose into the interior of the nation. Similarly, there were 500,000 to 800,000 visa overstays annually throughout the Biden regime.

The massive surge of illegal aliens is the result of Biden-era policies. The Biden regime rolled back the preceding Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” program that clamped down on asylum fraud. Under “Remain in Mexico,” border crossers and illegal aliens were forced to stay in Mexico for their asylum hearings in the United States after reaching the southern border.

The Biden regime’s decision to end Title 42— a Trump-era regulation used to expedite the deportation of illegal aliens deemed to be a threat to public health— also contributed to the uptick in illegal immigration. Title 42 was used in over 2.5 million cases to stop asylum claims and expeditiously remove migrants who allegedly posed a threat to public health at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. It didn’t help that Biden also ended Trump’s Asylum Cooperative Agreement with Central American countries, which made sure illegal aliens seeking asylum could only do so in countries closer to their country of origin and outside of the United States.

Legal migration trends under Biden were also concerning. According to data recorded by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) from Fiscal Year 2021 to Fiscal Year 2024, the Biden regime granted American citizenship to roughly 3.5 million legal immigrants.

The MPI concluded that the number of migrants who were granted citizenship was “by far the most of any single presidential term.” John Binder of “Breitbart News” added further context to this record-breaking figure, observing:

The number of legal immigrants who secured naturalized American citizenship under Biden eclipses those who got citizenship under former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, combined.

The record number of naturalizations that took place under the Biden regime’s watch did not happen by coincidence; It was also the result of public policy. Namely, the Biden administration emphasized “drastically cutting the application wait time.”

MPI observed:

Processing times improved over this period; [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] took a median of five months to process naturalization applications in Fiscal Year 2024, down from 11.5 months at the start of Biden’s term.

As Jan. 20, 2025 quickly approaches, all eyes will be on Trump. While Trump has promised mass deportations, politicians have a long history of promising the world on the campaign trail, only to later betray their constituencies. Some of Trump’s recent remarks about certain amnesty policies should have immigration restriction advocates worried.

Trump revealed in an interview with NBC News his plans to work across the aisle with Democrats to help illegal immigrants—so-called dreamers—who entered the United States illegally as minors. These dreamers, over 800,000 in total, were shielded from deportation and granted the ability to work in the country, thanks to an executive order, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which then-President Barack Obama signed in 2012.

Trump stated:

Dreamers are going to come later, and we have to do something about the Dreamers, because these are people that have been brought here at a very young age, and many of these are middle-aged people now, they don’t even speak the language of their country, and yes, we’re going to do something about them. I will work with the Democrats on a plan, and if we can come up with a plan, but the Democrats have made it very, very difficult to do anything. Republicans are very open to the Dreamers.

Trump also has tech tycoon Elon Musk in his inner circle, who is enthusiastic about expanding legal immigration. In a post on “X,” Musk declared, “There is a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent. It is the fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley.”

Musk doubled down on the purported dearth of engineering talent in the United States, proclaiming in another post:

The number of people who are super talented engineers and super motivated in the U.S.A. is far too low. Think of this like a pro sports team: If you want your team to win … you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be. That enables the whole TEAM to win.

Musk’s remarks have naturally provoked fears about a significant expansion of legal immigration occurring under a second Trump administration. This would constitute a significant betrayal of Trump’s America-first message of immigration restriction.

If Trump wants to protect the country’s white demographic core and stick to his America-first principles, he must restrict immigration—both illegal and legal.