Issue 49/50 2024 News You May Have Missed

A New Stage of War

We are one-and-a-half months away from Donald Trump taking the White House, and the war in Ukraine may be entering an extremely dangerous stage. According to multiple reports in establishment news outlets, NATO and Ukraine held emergency talks right before Thanksgiving to discuss their steps after Russia fired an experimental, hypersonic ballistic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. In a nationally televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the attack with the hypersonic Oreshnik missile was in retaliation for Ukraine firing U.S. and British long-range missiles into Russian territory. Ukrainian military officials said the Russian missile reached a speed of Mach 11 and carried six nonnuclear warheads. It easily bypassed Ukraine’s missile defense system that had been provided to it by U.S. taxpayers.

A Gift to Ukraine

On his way out the door, President Joe Biden announced on Dec. 2 a new $725 million weapons package for Ukraine, which includes anti-personnel mines, ammunition for the long-range HIMARS rocket systems, and other equipment. According to reports by Associated Press, the purpose of the mines is for Ukraine to use them inside Russian territory in the Kursk Oblast, where Russian troops are gradually pushing out an invading Ukrainian force.

Trans Ban

On Dec. 4, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a case brought by the Biden Department of Justice challenging Tennessee’s ban on cross-sex surgeries and medications for minors. While the case focused on state’s rights issues and whether the Tennessee government has the right to ban medical procedures in the state, lawyers on both sides delved into the nonsense claims made by transsexual activists. For instance, a lengthy amicus brief from the Tennessee attorney general went into great detail about the “science” behind medical treatments for transsexuals and how it is based on low-quality evidence. It also documented how pressure from Biden forced a self-appointed authority on transsexual medicine to toss age restrictions on treatments for political reasons to avoid giving ammo to critics. A decision, which will influence how lower courts handle such lawsuits in several states, is expected in June.

Hero on Trial

As AFP goes to press on Dec. 5, the trial of former Marine Danny Penny, 26, was wrapping up. In May 2023, while riding the New York City Subway, Penny accidentally killed 30-year-old Jordan Neely, a mentally unstable man who had been terrorizing riders for hours, by putting him into a chokehold for six minutes. Neely had past convictions for assaulting people, including sucker-punching a grandma in the face for no reason. For that attack, Neely only faced 15 months in an alternative treatment facility where he received free medical care. Far-left New York City prosecutor Dafna Yoran is obsessed with white supremacists. During the trial, she tried to paint Penny as a racist for telling police the man he held down was a “crackhead.” Penny now faces 15 years in prison for protecting innocent New Yorkers.

Housing Illegals

According to conservative journalist John Lefevre, the city of New York pays $220 million a year to rent the entire Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan to house illegal migrants. The hotel is owned by the government of Pakistan, and the deal was part of a $1.1 billion IMF bailout package to help Pakistan avoid defaulting on its international debt. Prior to this sweetheart deal, the hotel had been closed since 2020 because it was in dire need of renovation.

Coronavirus Conclusions

On Dec. 2, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic issued its final report on the pandemic. Among some of its conclusions, the congressional committee found that the virus behind Covid-19 possesses biological characteristics not found in nature. In addition, it concluded that a “lab-related incident involving dangerous gain-of-function research in China is the most likely origin of the Covid-19 pandemic” and that “[U.S.-based medical organization] EcoHealth Alliance used U.S. taxpayer dollars to facilitate gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China” in violation of U.S. laws.

Stopping BRICS

Will President-elect Donald Trump really be able to stop the growing BRICS global pact that is being formed to counter U.S. world financial dominance? On Dec. 1, Trump took to social media to blast BRICS nations, saying there would be trouble if they formed another currency to combat the U.S. dollar. When asked about Trump’s comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Associated Press that the dollar is losing its appeal as a reserve currency for many countries and there will be nothing the United States can do about it. “More and more countries are switching to the use of national currencies in their trade and foreign economic activities,” said Peskov. “If the United States uses force, as they say, economic force, to compel countries to use the dollar, it will further strengthen the trend of switching to national currencies.” Rather than try to sabotage BRICS, maybe the U.S. should join.

Cut the Military

On Dec. 1, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said publicly that he agrees with billionaire Elon Musk about reining in some government spending, particularly the Defense Department. Musk and billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy were tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to find and eliminate unnecessary spending through their Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Sanders took to social media platform “X” to express his support for cutting the military budget. “Elon Musk is right. The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its seventh audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions,” he wrote. “Last year, only 13 senators voted against the military industrial complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change.”

War Crime

According to published reports, Israel has dropped over 70,000 tons of bombs on Gaza, surpassing the combined tonnage dropped on Dresden, Hamburg, and London during World War II.

Israeli Economy Suffering

One year after the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, Israel is fast approaching a recession, reports French magazine Le Monde. “Growth fell from 6.5% in 2022 to 2% in 2023, and was expected to fall to 1.1% over 2024 as a whole, according to the government’s latest forecasts, released in early September,” noted Le Monde. Reuters contends the Israeli economy is even worse than those figures, writing, “Gross domestic product rose by an annualized 0.3% in the April-June period, the [Israeli] Central Bureau of Statistics said in its third estimate, down from 0.7% reported [in September] and from an initial 1.2% published in August.” This is largely due to the fact that business has ground to a halt in Israel because of its war with Hamas and Hezbollah.

No Social Media

Australian children under 16 will be subject to a world-first social media ban after the government passed landmark new laws that are among the strictest in the world. The bill doesn’t name individual social media platforms, but the laws will at a minimum apply to TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, Instagram and X.

Pro-Life Grandma Jailed

On Nov. 27, 75-year-old, pro-life Catholic grandmother Paulette Harlow reported to prison because she and a small group blocked the door to an abortion clinic in Washington, D.C. Harlow will serve a two-year prison sentence as a result of a judge’s ruling.