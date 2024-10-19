Racist Violence on Campus Ignored

By Nick Griffin

Anti-white “wokeism” is sometimes described as “political correctness gone mad.” But being “mad” doesn’t make it some sort of ridiculous joke. In fact, it’s getting innocent white Americans beaten, raped and even murdered.

A recent victim of anti-white racism is Mara Daffron. The 19-year-old was attacked as she walked into her Glendale, Ariz., classroom last month. Fellow Arizona State University (ASU) student Kaci Sloan jumped from her seat and stabbed Daffron twice in front of horrified classmates. Daffron was rushed to Banner Thunderbird Hospital where she underwent surgery for injuries to her tricep and spleen.

If a white student had launched an unprovoked attack on a black classmate, it would have immediately been classed as “racist,” but, as this was the other way around, the authorities and media insist Sloan’s motive “remains unclear.” Police admit she had written notes in which she planned the attack, and that she decided to go for Daffron because she was an “easier” target than another person she was thinking of stabbing.

Sloan currently faces several charges, including attempted murder in the first degree.

While carefully crafted reports of the vicious attack give the impression that it was some random incident that came out of nowhere, in truth, anti-white racism has not only been tolerated but actively promoted at ASU for years.

As far back as 2015, Prof. Lee Bebout was teaching a class he titled “U.S. Race Theory and the Problem of Whiteness.” His provocative and hate-filled course was exposed for having inspired graduate student Robert Poe to call for violence against white people who don’t hate themselves enough for Bebout’s tastes.

Faced with protests, the college administration attempted to cover up the affair but, predictably, allowed the anti-white indoctrination to continue. Now, black students are attempting to murder their white counterparts in the middle of class at ASU.

Yet again, we see how “woke” indoctrination and Critical Race Theory fan anti-white resentments and violence. None of this is accidental, nor should it come as any surprise.

While mainstream conservative critics often try to write off political correctness as a bad joke, the truth is that the concept was drenched in innocent blood right from the very start. The term was first used in the Soviet Union, during the very first days of the Bolshevik tyranny. Eventually, 60 million Russians died in the labor camps of the Gulag, or were flat-out executed for violating Bolshevik standards of political correctness, according to Russian author and peace activist Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

The phrase “political correctness,” however, remained largely confined to Russia for decades. It was introduced to the general lexicon of the West in 1968 by students infatuated with Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book. Political correctness is thus inextricably linked with communist mass murder. No wonder, then, that it continues to kill.

Nick Griffin is a British nationalist commentator and writer. He was chairman of the British National Party (BNP) from 1999 to 2014, and a Member of the European Parliament for North West England from 2009 to 2014. Since then, Griffin has remained active in British politics despite being vilified for criticizing rampant immigration into the United Kingdom. Contact: t.me/NickGriffin.