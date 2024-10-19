Big Business, Tech, Media, Banks Give Kamala Glowing Endorsement

By Nick Griffin

The proposal by Kamala Harris to raise the corporate tax rate is an attempt to convince voters that they have the chance to pick a president who is not in hock to Big Money. Democrat speech-writers are well aware of the deep and well-founded suspicions over the in-your-face cronyism between the political class and the super-rich on both the right and left. However, this unholy alliance has not harmed organized labor as much as it has squeezed out smaller competitors, from independent manufacturers to mom-and-pop stores.

Click the Link Below to Listen to the Audio of this Article

“We’re going to have to raise corporate taxes,” says Harris, “and we’re going to have to make sure that the biggest corporations and billionaires pay their fair share.”

While pitching her appeal to people tired of seeing the big corporations grow fat while Middle America stagnates, however, she is trying to avoid being characterized as overly radical. She proposes raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, enough to pose as the advocate of the toiling masses without coming across as a latter-day Vladimir Lenin.

But anyone who thinks that a Harris presidency would curb the monopolistic and anti-private enterprise tendencies of the global corporations is going to be very disappointed.

America got a glimpse of reality last week when more than 90 business leaders endorsed Harris for president. The vice president, they declared, would “continue to advance fair and predictable policies that support the rule of law, stability and a sound business environment.”

Among those signing the letter were billionaires such as media and cryptocurrency mogul Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks basketball team, which is currently valued at $4.9 billion. Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and head of the Emerson Collective, also backs Harris, along with former heads of American Express, PepsiCo, LinkedIn, Costco, Merck, Visa, Starbucks, Yahoo, Yelp, GoDaddy and PayPal.

Take a moment to study that list and consider how many of these companies actually produce real wealth, as opposed to making money off the backs of people who actually do. Likewise, which ones actually create jobs, as opposed to knocking out smaller competitors? No wonder they feel an affinity with tax-happy politicians.

Not surprisingly, the institutionally anti-white and anti-Christian entertainment-indoctrination complex is heavily in favor of Kamala. Other signatories include former 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, former CEO of Time Warner Jeff Bewkes, senior executive of Expedia and former CEO of Paramount Pictures and Fox Inc. Barry Diller, and former CEO of Sony Entertainment Michael Lynton.

Even a few representatives of the America’s vanishing manufacturing base climbed on the creaking Harris bandwagon. President and CEO of Carbon3 (a leading renewable technology provider) and former CEO of DuPont Ellen Kullman was joined by former chairman of Xerox Anne Mulcahy. Also there was former Ford boss Alan Mulally.

The incestuously close link between the liberal-left political class and big finance is, however, a far bigger feature of the list than most average Americans might suspect given Harris’s pro-worker rhetoric. Among the banksters rooting for Harris are several senior players in the Bank of America. This includes the chief executive of E.L. Rothschild Stefan Humphries, Lazard president Raymond J. McGuire and his current CEO Peter Orzsag. Bruce Heyman, former managing director of private wealth at Goldman Sachs, and various other financiers and hedge fund sharks also added their John Hancocks to the Harris endorsement.

If you think that these people have the best interests of Middle America at heart, I have a historic bridge in central London which I will sell you at a bargain basement price!

To be fair, Donald Trump also has support from prominent corporate figures and investors. They include Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, casino tycoon Steve Wynn and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. The overall balance, however, is clear: Harris is the candidate favored by Big Money.

This is highlighted further by a closer look at her connections to the world’s most notorious monopoly corporation—BlackRock.

Mike Pyle, a former senior aide to Harris, is about to rejoin BlackRock in a move that news outlet Bloomberg says will “strengthen the close ties” between the world’s largest asset management firm and Washington.

Pyle was chosen by Harris as her chief economist in 2021, while he was BlackRock’s global chief investment strategist. The next year, Pyle was made White House deputy national security advisor for international economics. He played a leading role in pressing Ukraine into “privatization reforms” that saw BlackRock and the closely allied agri-industrial complex giant Monsanto snap up huge swathes of Ukraine’s best farmland at fire-sale prices. In May 2023, Zelensky launched the Ukraine Development Fund (UDF) for Reconstruction with BlackRock on its board. As well as Pyle, Harris and Biden hired BlackRock employees Brian Deese and Wally Adeyemo in 2021. Small wonder, then, that BlackRock co-founder Ralph Schlosstein was one of the first Wall Street heavyweights to endorse Harris.

According to news website “The Intercept,” BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink assembled a “shadow government” from among the firm’s staff for [Hillary] Clinton’s future cabinet back in 2016. Fink also hired Cheryl Mills, Bill and Hillary’s long-time assistant and confidante. Harris thus inherited her BlackRock connections from her mentors Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, who many regard as the puppet-masters behind any future Harris administration.

One thing is certain: Despite her left-populist rhetoric about making corporations “pay their fair share,” Harris will never bite the global corporate hand that feeds.

Nick Griffin is a British nationalist commentator and writer. He was chairman of the British National Party (BNP) from 1999 to 2014, and a Member of the European Parliament for North West England from 2009 to 2014. Since then, Griffin has remained active in British politics despite being vilified for criticizing rampant immigration into the United Kingdom. Contact: t.me/NickGriffin.