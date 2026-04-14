Bilderberg 2026: Washington D.C., April 10-12

By Mark Anderson

A recent press release from the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) may have inadvertently disclosed that the annual Bilderberg gathering will be taking place in Washington, D.C., over the weekend of April 10-12—nearly two months before this gathering of the world’s elites normally meets.

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Bilderberg, which has traditionally met in recent decades for three to four consecutive days between mid-May and mid-June, apparently will meet this year at the Salamander Hotel, formerly the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, at 1330 Maryland Avenue SW, along the Potomac River.

Last year, this bevy of globalists met in Stockholm, Sweden in mid-June.

This hyper-exclusive, collusive and secretive meeting of bank bosses, upper-tier CEOs, former and current politicians, past and present finance officials, sold-out collaborative media figures, Silicon Valley technocrats, Dutch royalty, select military figures, key think-tank wonks and other high-flyers typically kicks off on a Thursday, meaning that it was set to begin April 9, a day before Rutte’s arrival.

Notably, the June 2022 Bilderberg Meeting was held at the Salamander Hotel, as was the Trilateral Commission’s regional North American meetings in April of 2014, and April of 2025.

The press release by the military alliance’s secretary general, Mark Rutte, dated April 3, briefly and matter-of-factly noted: “From 10 to 12 April, the Secretary General [Rutte] will attend the Bilderberg Meeting.”

Rutte’s planned attendance at Bilderberg, the 72nd such meeting since 1954, was announced along with news of his plans to meet April 8 with President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mark Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to engage in a discussion on April 9 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Institute. He also was asked to speak there.

This appears to be the first time that NATO took it upon itself to announce a Bilderberg meeting prior to an official online announcement by Bilderberg’s obscure media-relations unit, which only communicates by email, lists no personnel, posts no phone numbers, but evidently is based in the Netherlands, where Rutte served as prime minister for a record 14 years from 2010 until mid-2024. Rutte attended Bilderberg for most or all of those years and has continued to do so as NATO chief.

While various factors are at play regarding this early Bilderberg meeting, it comes as Trump continues to make especially dramatic overtures about the U.S. withdrawing from NATO, even though Trump, achieving a longtime goal of his, convinced NATO member states to pay more of their own membership costs, with no significant pushback from Rutte.

Trump calls the alliance—which was born in 1949 and has been involved in Bilderberg practically since that elite grouping was founded in 1954—a “paper tiger” and a “one-way street” while bemoaning that NATO members appear reluctant to assist the U.S. in the war in Iran.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which represents the sum and substance of NATO’s credo, calls for members to come to each other’s aid when attacked—in essence, all for one and one for all. But since Iran never initiated an attack against any country, and has only fired munitions in response to attacks from Israel and the U.S., Article 5 would not apply.

At the time of this writing, the official Bilderberg media department had not yet released the usual list of approximately a dozen meeting topics and 130-140 attendees, mainly from Europe and North America.

NATO itself is often a topic, including in 2022 when the Bilderbergers last met in the nation’s capital. They also met in the Washington area, in Chantilly, Va. in 2008, 2012 and 2017 under presidents Bush, Obama and Trump “45.”

Trump has sent representatives to all the Bilderberg meetings that have been held during his past and current terms in office, though some speculate he is not altogether an ally of Bilderberg.

Longtime AFP “Bilderberg sleuth” reporter Jim Tucker, with whom this writer covered Bilderberg for several years, referred to the elite annual gathering as being emblematic of illicit and conspiratorial global control of the world economy and governments—hidden in plain sight and too often downplayed or ignored by major media.

Yet, certain media organs like The New York Times and The Washington Post have taken part in the Bilderberg meetings, rather than objectively covering them.