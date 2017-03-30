The AFP Report – Dr. Kevin Barrett on Middle East Conflict

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined once again by Dr. Kevin Barrett, a leading voice in the alternative media and a regular columnist for American Free Press. Dr. Barrett and I discuss some of the recently published articles in the latest edition of American Free Press – America’s last real newspaper – including his provocative piece explaining why he supports Hamas and why you should, too.

We also address whether or not the Hamas attack on Israel launched on Oct. 7 was a false flag-style attack organized or allowed by Israel, the largely debunked yet still widely circulating atrocity tales coming out from Israeli sources, the massive pro-Palestine protests worldwide, the public’s rejection of the pro-Zionist narrative disseminated by mainstream mass media and Israel’s Zionist puppets in the West, and much more!

