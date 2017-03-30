The AFP Report – Simon Roche of The Suidlanders

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Simon Roche, a leading spokesman for The Suidlanders organization, which describes itself as “a Bible believing Christian conservative group” whose members are dedicated to “personally preparing for an emergency situation like major civil unrest.” Roche is wrapping up a speaking tour in the U.S., where he has attended various meetings organized by conservative and nationalist groups, including the League of the South.

Simon joins me to discuss The Suidlanders organization, its purpose and mission, the reality of crime and violence in South Africa, and much more!

