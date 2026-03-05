Was Georgia Ground Zero for 2020 Election Mischief?

By Mark Anderson

According to Garland Favorito of the tenacious watchdog group Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia, the Jan. 28 FBI raid of the Fulton County, Ga. election offices could prove that, in 2020, Georgia was ground zero for some serious election mischief.

In the wake of the raid, President Donald Trump turned to social media to publish a flurry of posts and reposts about the 2020 election.

“Prosecutions are coming,” Trump noted about the FBI’s enforcement actions in that highly populated county, in which Atlanta is located.

Favorito told AFP:

This confirms Fulton County is under criminal investigation. It’s long overdue. The FBI has evidence crimes were committed—crimes of election fraud of one kind or another. The FBI picked up virtually everything from the county from the 2020 election—nearly all the records.

There is a problem, though. Favorito understands that an FBI agent apparently tipped off Fulton County, which may have enabled so far unnamed county officials to hide or dispose of some records.

Favorito said:

The special agent in-charge of the FBI’s Atlanta office, Paul Brown, was removed [over this allegation] just before the raid, I understand. Fulton County said they had over 700 boxes. The FBI got something like 656. It looks to be a probe of the very things VoterGA has been looking into. They [the FBI] know exactly what they’re looking for.

Favorito, who said that a positive outcome of this investigation could have a major impact on the mid-term elections this year, established several years ago that there’s overwhelming evidence of 2020 election funny business in Fulton County and throughout much of Georgia. This could be more than enough to offset Joe Biden’s modest media-announced statewide victory over Trump by just under 12,000 votes.

Favorito gives frequent public presentations to legislative committees and other gatherings on VoterGA’s research, partly to convince state lawmakers to outlaw computerized voting machines—among other measures to lawfully conduct Georgia elections with vastly improved security. Although talking about election fraud in the U.S. can be a very sensitive endeavor, VoterGA is not alone in asserting that the Peach State is ripe for an electoral revolution.

STRANGE ADDRESSES

Deroy Murdock, a Fox News contributor and a contributing editor with The American Spectator, penned a piece for the conservative news website “Daily Signal.”

Murdock wrote:

The FBI’s Jan. 28 raid on Fulton County, Ga. election offices was sorely needed. It should have happened in 2020. Americans should be proud of this country but ashamed of its Fourth World voting system.

While Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has modernized Florida’s elections, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has light years to go before Georgians can feel equally confident about its votes. Greater Atlanta is the black hole in which election integrity goes to die.

Georgia state Sen. Greg Dolezal (R) noted on social media that “Fulton County’s voter rolls are, have been, and continue to be a complete mess.”

For example, Dolezal claimed that, at 850 Oak Street in Atlanta, “there are 19 people registered to vote at this abandoned house.”

Murdock added:

Its windows are broken or boarded up. … Nineteen people do not live there. Nonetheless, that’s where they are registered to vote.

A similar situation was found at 477 Peachtree Street, where 70 people were registered to vote—at a homeless shelter that closed nine years ago.

Murdock summarized:

The FBI absolutely should probe the perpetrators behind political lawbreaking. During the 2020 election, Fulton County was a full-blown crime scene.

After decades of highly credible allegations and even solid evidence of widespread election fraud in the United States, hopefully this raid will be a turning point.

Many dedicated, lifetime election watchdogs, including the recently deceased Jim Condit Jr. of Ohio, have long anticipated a paradigm shift in the direction of justice.

Mark Anderson is a roving writer for AFP. He invites your thoughtful comments and story ideas at [email protected]. Mark’s radio show “Stop the Presses!” runs at www.republicbroadcasting.org, Thursdays from 2 to 3 p.m. EDT.