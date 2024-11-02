Mystery Drones ‘Swarm’ U.S. Bases

By José Niño

A senior department official claims that an unidentified flying object (UFO) “mothership” was discovered “releasing swarms of smaller craft” above multiple U.S. military bases. For at least 17 nights in December 2023, swarms of small UFOs were witnessed at dusk moving rapidly as they entered the airspace above Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, according to a release of 50 pages of Air Force records.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Chris Mellon informed online news outlet “DailyMail” that these drone encounters were “part of a much larger pattern affecting numerous national security installations.” Mellon served in this Defense Department role under the administrations of President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush. “Two of the notable aspects,” he added, “are the fact our drone signal-jamming devices have proven ineffective, and these craft are making no effort to remain concealed.”

He informed “DailyMail” that, since 2023, incidents at Langley and “a similar series of intrusions” have also taken place at Palmdale, Calif. A spokesperson for Edwards Air Force Base close to Palmdale informed website “The War Zone” in August that investigators were reviewing the situation to figure out if there was any nefarious intent behind the use of these drones.

There have been similar efforts being pursued around Langley, but former commander of Air Combat Command Gen. Mark Kelly said the government still can’t fully explain this situation. The UFO spotted above Langley apparently prompted the White House to hold two weeks of emergency meetings.

For the last 10 months, Air Force investigators teamed up with local law enforcement and even NASA officials to identify this mysterious aircraft. Despite NASA using its cutting-edge WB-57F research aircraft, they still could not get any concrete answers regarding the nature of the mysterious aerial vehicle.

The testimony from the aforementioned sources was released through the Freedom of Information Act, which website “Liberation Times” published on Oct. 14. These drone incidents have raised speculation of potential foreign actors conducting espionage operations in the U.S. mainland.

Former analyst at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation and The Hill contributor Marik Von Rennenkampff does not believe the drones spotted in these cases are foreign espionage devices. He called attention to the flashy nature of their flight patterns as to why they’re not likely being used for any clandestine espionage purposes.

“The multiple, consistent reports of bright, flashing lights and formation flying suggest that some actor—be it a drone operator or otherwise—was putting on a show of impunity, at considerable risk, over a key military facility,” he observed.

“If this was a foreign intelligence gathering operation,” Von Rennen­kampff said, “the brazen nature of the incursions makes it some of the worst collection tradecraft imaginable.”

It’s anyone’s guess about the nature of these drone swarms. Talk about UFOs has increased in the last four years. In May 2022, the Defense Department released declassified photos and videos of alleged UFOs, provoking elected officials to grill military officials about these mysterious aerial craft.

Drone technology is increasingly becoming more accessible to the masses, not just state actors. One need not look further than the Middle East to see how the Yemeni-based Houthi militants are wreaking all sorts of havoc against their technologically superior Saudi, Israeli, and American rivals. If militants from a backwater like Yemen can use drone technology in a disruptive manner, others can, as well.

Professional drone companies, often specializing in “drone light shows,” can create spectacular images in the sky by utilizing a coordinated swarm of drones equipped with multi-colored lights, which are programmed to fly in precise formations, effectively “drawing” images or patterns visible to the naked eye, essentially creating aerial light-show displays in the sky.

However, the fact that hi-tech U.S. drone signal-jamming devices were ineffective in disabling these drone swarms is concerning. Could China or Russia have made such advances so quickly? Has some entrepreneur figured out how to thwart anti-drone tech? Are these drones a greater threat to America than our porous southern border with Mexico or the threat of nuclear war in Eastern Europe? Is this a giant scam by the military-industrial complex to scare Congress into appropriating even more money for the bloated defense budget?

It is this writer’s opinion that the U.S. Congress should not jump to hasty conclusions about these incidents, much less implement any power grabs in response to them. Proper investigation and deliberation on this matter are a must. One thing we doubt is that we are in imminent danger of an alien invasion.

José Niño is a freelance writer based in Austin, Texas. You can contact him via Facebook and Twitter. Get his e-book, The 10 Myths of Gun Control at josealbertonino.gumroad.com. Subscribe to his “Substack” newsletter by visiting “Jose Nino Unfiltered” on Substack.com.