Arizona Lawman Sues Biden, Harris for Defamation

By Mark Anderson

As former Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio sees it, the Democratic Party’s top politicians are waging war against him and his friend and political ally Donald Trump. Arpaio says this reflects the Democrat Party’s zeal to keep the southern border wide open and push back against the ongoing efforts of Arpaio and Trump to seriously secure the border.

Click the Link Below to Listen to the Audio of this Article

In response to this apparent propaganda war against him, Arpaio informed AFP via a press release dated Oct. 15 that he has added Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to his existing defamation lawsuit against President Joe Biden.

Arpaio’s legal counsel, former federal prosecutor Larry Klayman, the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, explained that the defamation lawsuit’s filing against Harris and Biden is “over their smears of both Arpaio and President Trump,” while wrongly branding Arpaio, widely known as “America’s Toughest Sheriff,” a “convicted criminal and felon.”

The lawsuit is Arpaio v. Harris, et al., 24-CA-005548, filed in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Hillsborough County, Fla.

Klayman stated in a press release:

Yesterday [Oct. 14], during President Trump’s rally at Prescott Valley, Ariz., President Trump recognized and mentioned Sheriff Arpaio several times, giving him accolades for his work. Predictably, and shortly thereafter, Kamala Harris and her leftist, pro-illegal immigrant staff attacked Arpaio.

Klayman continued:

Given the close relationship between Sheriff Arpaio and President Trump, this and previous defamatory attacks by both Harris and Biden were intended not just to harm Trump’s candidacy for the presidency but to incite violence against [both of] them.

This dangerous rhetoric has already likely caused two assassination attempts against President Trump. In the past, Arpaio has also been targeted many times by the Mexican cartels.

Arpaio told AFP on Oct. 20 that the war against him first began when then-President Barack Obama and Biden, as vice president, took office in 2009 and targeted him in their “First 100 Days” report because he dared to enforce anti-illegal immigration laws.

“Vice President Kamala Harris subsequently joined that fight against me,” Arpaio added.

Arpaio said he sent the news release about his lawsuit to 300 media outlets. So far, there has been one response, that coming from American Free Press. Arpaio continued:

The press, especially around here, they’re avoiding it. The Arizona Republic and all the big boys, they don’t talk about these things. She mentioned me twice at two speeches recently—but not on this lawsuit—and I mentioned Obama, too, when he came here to Arizona [recently]. She, however, has not mentioned my name since I added her to the lawsuit.

As Arpaio sees it, Kamala continuing to mention him is a good thing. He hopes it would lead to public discussion about the lawsuit and also the Democrats’ border policies that many conservatives blame for enabling criminal illegals to commit serious crimes, including many extremely violent rapes and brutal murders.

Mark Anderson is a roving writer for AFP. He invites your thoughtful comments and story ideas at [email protected]. Mark’s radio show “Stop the Presses!” runs at www.republicbroadcasting.org, Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. EDT.