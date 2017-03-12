“Google

Hidden History

Hidden History: An Exposé of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics

The U.S. government has spent as much time covering up conspiracies as it has helping the American people. In Hidden History, you will see the amount of effort that our government has dedicated over the past fifty years to lying and covering up the truth to the world.

Starting with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, author Don Jeffries chronicles a wide variety of issues that have plagued our country’s history. Whether it is the assassinations of MLK and RFK, Iran-Contra, the Oklahoma City bombing, TWA Flight 800, voting fraud, or 9/11, every major disaster or war that we’ve witnessed has somehow been distorted by those who are supposed to be protecting us. Jeffries also delves into extensive research on the death of John F. Kennedy, Jr. — and what he finds will shock you.

So whether you’ve only heard bits and pieces of these stories or you’ve read several books on the topics, Hidden History is the book that belongs in every conspiracy theorist’s library, as the information included here has never been collected together in any other published work available. So sit down, strap in, and get ready to be shocked and awed by how much has been hidden by our government over the past fifty years. Updated for 2016, this version features a new introduction by political insider Roger Stone.

Softcover, 392 pages

