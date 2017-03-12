The Bilderbergers: Puppet-Masters of Power? An Investigation into Claims of Conspiracy at the Heart of Politics, Business, and the Media

Since 1954, a discrete and select group of wealthy and powerful individuals have attended a private, yearly conference to discuss matters of their choosing. This group represents European and North American elites, as well as new talent and rising stars, from the worlds of politics, business, media, academia, the military and even royalty, and has included household names such as Margaret Thatcher, Henry Kissinger, and Prince Philip. In recent years, their numbers have featured David Cameron, Tony Blair, Angela Merkel, Bill Clinton, and David Rockefeller. They are “the Bilderbergers,” named for the hotel where their secret gatherings were first hosted.

Investigative writer Gerhard Wisnewski explores the numerous claims of conspiracy that swirl around the group, revealing names of participants, their agendas, and their goals. The scene opens in the sun-kissed seaside resort of Vouliagmeni, Greece, where Wisnewski tries to observe and report on a Bilderberg conference. He soon attracts aggressive, unwanted attention from police and undercover security, and it is made abundantly clear he is not welcome.

From this rude introduction, Wisnewski works backward to the founding of the Bilderbergers in 1954 by a shadowy Jesuit with secret service allegiances. Examining records and hidden reports, the author uncovers the true history of the organization, alliances among key individuals, and their common interests.

Softcover, 288 pages