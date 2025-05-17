Looking for Autism Answers

By Donald Jeffries

Autism was practically unheard of in the 1950s. In the 1960s, one child in 10,000 was diagnosed with autism. This has dramatically risen over the years, especially after the number of mandatory vaccines for small children were increased significantly in 1989. Now the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) itself says that one in 36 children born today is on the autism spec­­trum.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK) has spoken out boldly about this subject for a long time. His appointment to secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) was applauded by all those who are concerned about the links between vaccines and autism. When Dr. Jay Bhattacharya became head of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the potential for real reform became much more possible.

Recently, Bhattacharya sat down for an interview with media figure Dr. Drew Pinsky. It is an encouraging sign that a longtime skeptic like Pinsky seems open to what is widely ridiculed in the mainstream media as an irresponsible “conspiracy theory.”

Bhattacharya told Drew, in an exclusive interview from the White House:

When Secretary Kennedy asked me to answer the question “what is causing the rise in autism,” that’s a question that has been very difficult to get scientists to actually address.

Along with RFK, Bhattacharya is overseeing an independent research program where the “nation’s scientists can bid for funding to study the data” to analyze links between autism and “environmental exposure, diet, the age of the parents, genetics—just an ‘all of the above’ approach.” Bhattacharya believes “for the first time in history, we are really, honestly asking the question.”

This will hardly be the first such study, but it will be more impactful coming under the imprimatur of the NIH. In fact, there are at least 30 scientific studies, and perhaps as many as 49, that have convincingly shown the links between modern vaccines and autism.

Actually, the very first research done on what was clearly autism was produced in the 1930s by child psychiatrist Leo Kanner of Johns Hopkins University. Kanner discovered that 11 children over the course of several years began displaying a novel set of neurological symptoms that had never been described in the medical literature. The children were withdrawn, uncommunicative and displayed similar odd behaviors. This disorder would thereafter become known as “autism.”

In the paper, Dr. Kanner noted that onset of the disorder began following the administration of a small pox vaccine. Kenner’s research paper was published in 1943. As health website “Health Impact News” put it:

All of Kanner’s cases were born after, and began to appear following, the introduction of Eli Lilly’s new form of water soluble mercury in the late 1920s used as an anti-fungal in forestry, a wood treatment product in the lumber industry and as a disinfectant and anti-bacterial in the medical industry under the name of “Thimerosal” that was included in vaccines.

In a 2009 study out of Stony Brook University Medical Center, it was found that:

Boys who received the Hepatitis B vaccine during the first month of life had 2.94 greater odds of developing Autistic Spectrum Disorder. A 2005 study from the University of Washington supported all the parental reports of “autistic regression.”

This happens when babies are developing normally, then visibly regress after getting vaccinated. As the “Children’s Health Defense” website described it:

This science has shown a devastatingly strong link between vaccines and autism, which is why you’ve never heard of these studies. … Almost no real science has actually been done, and what little has been completed has been done with a singular focus: exonerate vaccines.

Those who watched the coordinated attack on RFK by most of the senators during his confirmation hearings saw all too clearly this “exonerate vaccines” agenda.

The reaction by the New Republic magazine was typical of the mainstream media. The brazenly pro-left publication reported:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to launch a study on connections between vaccines and autism, despite extensive research debunking the conspiracy theory.

The establishment organ declared:

This latest move gives in to the conspiracy theory of a link between vaccines and autism, which is fueled by a rise in diagnoses that researchers say is really due to more screening taking place.

Donald Trump, who has expressed some of the same views as RFK on this subject, mentioned the skyrocketing rise of autism among children, telling Congress:

So, we’re going to find out what it is, and there’s nobody better than Bobby and all of the people that are working with you.

RFK Jr. and Bhattacharya will be facing formidable odds here, confronting a medical industrial complex that is devoted to all the products manufactured or endorsed by Big Pharma. Only those with a vested interest can deny the evidence of links between autism and vaccines.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by AFP Bookstore.