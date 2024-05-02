Is China Behind the Fentanyl Scourge?

By Donald Jeffries

Fentanyl has become the most talked about drugs in America. It is 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine. Over the past few decades, close to a million Americans have died from fentanyl overdoses.

Shamefully, most fentanyl appears to be entering this country through our open southern border. Democrats, however, continue to insist that the majority of fentanyl comes into the United States through East and West Coast ports of entry, and that the fentanyl epidemic has nothing to do with their open-borders policy.

Recently, the House Select Committee on China charged that China is playing a key role in the flow of fentanyl into the United States. They alleged that China uses tax rebates to subsidize the manufacturing and export of fentanyl materials.

The Committee report stated:

Through subsidies, grants, and other incentives, the PRC [People’s Republic of China] harms Americans while enriching PRC companies. … This failure—when combined with new evidence establishing the PRC incentivizing the export of illegal drugs abroad and ownership stake in companies doing the same—casts doubt on the veracity of the PRC’s claims that it will act to stem the massive export of illicit fentanyl materials and other dangerous synthetic narcotics, and reinforces the need for global cooperation and communication between law enforcement agencies.

U.S. officials have identified China as the main source of the key ingredients that the drug cartels in Mexico use to synthesize fentanyl. China, meanwhile, counters that this country hasn’t done enough to curb domestic demand for opioids. The Committee report stated:

The global illicit fentanyl trade has enriched [China] itself, empowered its organized crime assets through lucrative money laundering, and offers [Chinese] elites a means to move a certain amount of their capital abroad.

Republicans have criticized the Biden administration’s “diplomacy from a point of weakness” on the fentanyl issue, following the lifting of sanctions on China after the November 2023 summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

“Through its actions, as our report has revealed, the Chinese Communist Party is telling us that it wants more fentanyl entering our country,” Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) stated.

The retiring congressman added:

Imagine you woke up one morning and heard that a passenger plane carrying over 200 people crashed, killing everyone on board. Imagine that this happened again the next day, and the next. Day after day and year after year. This scale of death seems incomprehensible. And, yet, it is the reality that we live in. … While we knew where fentanyl comes from, until now, we did not know why. Xi Jinping has stated that it is the role of the Chinese Communist Party to overthrow the liberal democratic system. …

One of their generals and leading strategists has even discussed “drug warfare that causes disasters in other countries while making huge profits” as an effective tactic.

Former Attorney General William Barr added:

Without China’s production and export of fentanyl and fentanyl precursors, there would be no fentanyl crisis in the United States.

Barr charged that Beijing is “knee-deep in actively sponsoring, encouraging, and facilitating the production and export of fentanyl and fentanyl precursors for distribution in the United States.”

In 2018, President Donald Trump praised China for implementing the death penalty to pushers of fentanyl. At the same time, he charged that, “Poisonous synthetic heroin fentanyl comes pouring into the U.S. Postal System from China. We can, and must, end this now!”

Regardless of how involved China is, the fentanyl crisis could be solved by properly securing the border. Mexican drug cartels would not have such easy access to American markets if our government was obeying its constitutional obligation to protect the country from invasion.

Nearly 99% of the fentanyl that has been seized came across the southern border. A recent poll cited the U.S. government as the main culprit in the fentanyl epidemic, followed closely by Mexico. Since Joe Biden took office, four times as much fentanyl is flowing into the country than before.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Mark Dunbar commented:

Across sectors, we’re seeing the amount of fentanyl coming across the border almost doubling. What we’re seeing coming across is equal to the amount of Americans who are dying from it in the U.S.

Dunbar charged that fentanyl is primarily flown into Mexico from China, where the Mexican cartels take over, and traffic a large quantity across the border. Only a fraction of the fentanyl is seized by Homeland Security.

Evidently, the fentanyl pills are now being made in the United States. Drug Enforcement Administration official Anne Milgram has claimed that there was enough fentanyl trafficked over the border into American communities in 2021 “to kill every American” citizen.

