Sacred Cows Gored

With two months still to go before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, suddenly, some of the establishment’s most sacred cows are up for the slaughter.

Take illegal immigration. Up until this year, nearly all Democrats—more than half the federal government and voting electorate—gushed over the issue of illegal immigrants, going so far as to grant illegal aliens cell phones, free housing and the right to vote in, for instance, some of the most populous jurisdictions in staunchly Democratic Maryland.

But, after the decisive Democrat defeat in November—where they lost not just the White House but their slim majority in the Senate—now, only the most radical far-left politicians and pundits are extolling the virtues of mass immigration into America in violation of U.S. laws. Today, a growing number of Democrats are on board with cracking down on illegal immigration, as the incoming president promises to do when he takes office on Jan. 20, 2025.

In the wake of this totally unexpected resurgence of common sense, another protected pet project is falling from grace: the war in Ukraine. For the last two years, Republicans and Democrats have almost unanimously been lauding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, throwing $200 billion at the military-industrial complex and his corrupt government. In that time, an estimated half-million Ukrainian and Russian men and women have needlessly died because Western elites coerced the Ukrainians to reject peace.

Now, with news that Trump says he will be making peace a priority in Eastern Europe, even maniacal Zelensky announced, right after Thanksgiving, that his country would be willing to cede land occupied by Russia—at least, temporarily—to stop the butchery. It’s worth emphasizing that, right before the election, any American who advocated for peace in Ukraine was smeared as a traitor, a stooge or a pawn of Putin.

That brings us to the military-industrial complex. Before Trump’s plan to take a cleaver to wasteful spending in Washington, anyone who dared to suggest Congress should cut the military budget was called unpatriotic—a modern-day Benedict Arnold.

Suddenly, thanks to the proposed Department of Government Efficiency, plans for slashing out-of-control war spending are finally being deliberated on the front pages of major mainstream newspapers across the nation.

Another formerly non-negotiable sacred cow that is now on the chopping block is the long-protected status of federal workers. Ever since Covid, many were being coddled, afforded all sorts of luxuries, like working from home without being monitored—some even managing to hold a second full-time job. But those days may be over.

It also looks like once-untouchable but demonstrably absurd diversity, equity, and inclusion programs that annually cost taxpayers millions of dollars may also end up on the scrap heap.

But there is more. Exploring the use of alternative currencies—including cryptocurrencies—that cannot be tracked or taxed by federal authorities is no longer out of fashion.

And what about all those “global warming projects” that we simply had to enact and support lest melting glaciers should drown us in torrents of Arctic seawater? Those onerous, counterproductive climate-change regulations that enrich Washington cronies and impoverish American businesses may also be off to the knacker’s yard.

These are but a few of the once-sacrosanct cows now up for carving.

The Democrats’ decisive loss was a resounding defeat for the entrenched establishment. Now, common sense seems to have taken hold, and several of the very issues and ideals the elites of the left and right have held dear, some for the last 75 years, may be relics of the past. We can only hope.