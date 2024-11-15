Efforts Were Made to Ensure Election Integrity for All

By Donald Jeffries

Attempting to prevent election fraud, wealthy conservative donors like Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein and Hobby Lobby founder David Green have given more than $140 million to 50 different groups in an effort to ensure election integrity. These groups have scrutinized voter registrations, working alongside state and local officials.

Despite being questioned about it multiple times, Donald Trump never backed down, refusing to accept the results unless it was “a fair and legal and good election.” Trump did push for a congressional measure requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

Armies of volunteers allegedly monitored the process on Election Day, including 200,000 poll watchers, poll workers and Republican legal experts. An app was created, that is essentially Facebook for election fraud, where users could expose and share “election irregularities,” and file incident reports.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed more than 100 lawsuits, requesting observer access to election facilities. They also questioned the security of mail-in ballots and the accuracy of voter rolls.

A recent article in The Wall Street Journal epitomized mainstream media coverage of this issue. The article quoted David Becker, executive director of the allegedly nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research. He declared that most of the claims made by the election-integrity movement “are not designed to fix problems now. … They’re designed to set the stage for claiming the election was stolen postelection.”

Groups like the Honest Elections Project attempted to counter the lunacy proposed by “woke” Democrats, such as permitting noncitizens to vote, by ensuring the security of the electoral process.

The Election Integrity Network monitored the 2022 Arizona governor’s race between Kari Lake (R) and Katie Hobbs (D). Focusing on Maricopa County, a few weeks after Hobbs was declared the winner that year amid some controversy, the group posted a 50-page report online that claimed to have exposed “technology, equipment, management and leadership failures in epic proportions,” which “robbed countless voters of their political voices.”

The Trump campaign’s efforts to mandate hand-counting of paper ballots at every polling site in Georgia were blocked by typically unfriendly judges.

Unfortunately, the Democrats fought any efforts at transparency, while laughably characterizing efforts at reform as “threats to democracy.”

Ben Hovland, chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, a federal agency that is tasked with ensuring the security of the voting process, called such challenges a “weaponization” of open-records laws.

“You can often tell that these are either coordinated or they’re spinning out from internet conspiracies,” Hovland stated. “They have real world consequences on the people that administer our elections. They are a resource drain.”

Incredibly, a North Carolina Appeals Court rejected RNC requests to stop people who had never lived in the state from voting in that state. A similar RNC effort in Michigan also was defeated. The Biden Justice Department sued Alabama over RNC efforts to remove thousands of noncitizens who were somehow on the state voter rolls.

It is the height of lunacy to allow noncitizens to vote in elections. No country in the history of the world has ever considered such madness. Would any other nation allow American tourists to vote in their elections?

Harkening back to one of the claims in the 2020 election, there have already been allegations that far more ballots were cast in Michigan in early 2024 voting, than there were registered voters. People reported receiving multiple ballots at their homes. A woman who only voted once, for Donald Trump in 2020, was shocked to discover that someone had voted for Democrats in her name the past few elections.

Electronic voting machines are already experiencing the usual glitches. Dominion Voting Systems has made it clear it will sue anyone suggesting that its vote-tallying machines are anything but 100% accurate.

In another repeat from 2020, large numbers of ballots were seen being dropped off by a mysterious man in Pennsylvania. U.S. intelligence officials attributed the video of this to Russian “assets.”

Multiple counties in Colorado have reported difficulties with ballots being unable to be scanned. But Democrats, and their sycophants in the media and Hollywood, continue to portray the commonsense measure of requiring voter ID to be an attempt to “suppress the vote.”

There has never been any acknowledgment of even the slightest fraud in the 2020 election, and Trump is still being prosecuted for saying so, along with some of his supporters. So, the same questions remain.

