The Federal Government Is Still Lying About Seth Rich

By Donald Jeffries

Most Americans don’t realize that the entire “Russiagate” fantasy was an illegitimate offspring of very real corruption, documented in the leaked Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails. That corruption, which had nothing to do with Russia, revealed that the DNC was engaged in a conspiracy to deny the party nomination to grassroots favorite Bernie Sanders.

Somehow, the state-controlled media was able to twist this chicanery, the goal of which was to benefit Deep State queen Hillary Clinton, and convert it into imaginary “collusion” between Russia and Donald Trump, in order to deny her the presidency. Individuals such as then DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, along with elements of the mainstream media, were described in the emails as being involved. In one email, DNC CFO Brad Marshall suggested that an unnamed candidate’s (obviously Sanders) “Jewish heritage” be questioned, especially in primary states like Kentucky and West Virginia.

Julian Assange all but named young DNC staffer Seth Rich as his source for the WikiLeaks disclosures. Rich was shot and killed on July 10, 2016 by unknown perpetrators in what police, who never conducted a legitimate investigation, concluded was a botched robbery despite the fact that nothing was stolen from Rich.

When Sean Hannity, of all people, actually attempted some investigation into the Rich murder and it aired on Fox News, the network was threatened with a lawsuit by Rich’s outraged family members, who continue to be disinterested in who killed him and why and express anger at anyone who is interested.

Now the FBI has been caught lying once again about the Rich case. A few months back, Texas businessman Ed Butowsky filed a lawsuit, exposing reporter Ellen Ratner as his source for the following: “Ms. Ratner said Mr. Assange told her that Seth Rich and his brother, Aaron, were responsible for releasing the DNC emails to WikiLeaks. Ms. Ratner said Mr. Assange wanted the information relayed to Seth’s parents, as it might explain the motive for Seth’s murder.” Ratner admitted in late 2016 that she’d met with Assange for three hours, on the Saturday before the 2016 election. She related that Assange had claimed the leaks came not from any Russians, but from someone within Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Butowsky and his attorney, Ty Clevenger, obtained FBI documents, one of which consisted of a heavily redacted transcript from former FBI Chief of Staff James Rybicki, where he disclosed that the Obama White House was pushing the “Russian” narrative as early as October 2016. Rybicki happened to be FBI Director James Comey’s chief of staff. As Clevenger posted online, “Newly released documents from the FBI suggest that the Obama White House pushed intelligence agencies to publicly blame the Russians for email leaks from the Democratic National Committee to WikiLeaks.”

Roger Stone was indicted by the Mueller investigation on the basis of this ludicrous and unsubstantiated claim that the “Russians” provided WikiLeaks with the DNC emails. Both Mueller and the FBI claimed the emails were “hacked” by the Russians, but incredibly they never inspected the DNC server in question. The DNC hired the firm CrowdStrike, which had connections to both Robert Mueller and Obama’s former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. CrowdStrike produced a redacted report, dutifully concluding that the DNC emails were hacked by Russia.

When Ty Clevenger requested FBI documents relating to the investigation into the death of Rich, he was informed that the bureau had never investigated the case and had no records relating to him. The FBI also claimed that the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department “had declined its offer to assist in their investigation.” Clevenger attempted to obtain NSA documents on the Rich case, but the agency refused to release them on grounds of “national security.” So the FBI never investigated a murder that the NSA claims was a matter of national security?

Clevenger doggedly tried to get the FBI to release any records relating to Rich’s communication devices, which Butowsky claims to have been told by a confidential source were inspected. Mainstream “journalist” Michael Isikoff, a typically fervent believer in the “Russiagate” fantasy, nevertheless admitted during one of his podcasts, where he interviewed former Assistant U.S. Attorney Deborah Sines, that “the FBI had been examining Seth’s computer.” The FBI would call this statement “hearsay.”

On Jan. 22, Judicial Watch released emails between former FBI employees Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, which included a heavily redacted discussion about Rich. The person who released these emails to Judicial Watch, David Hardy, had originally told Clevenger that he couldn’t find any emails related to Rich.

The fact that these Deep State shenanigans continue, with FBI Director Christopher Wray at the helm, shows that nothing is really changing under President Donald Trump. It appears that no one in Washington, D.C. or the state-controlled media wants to know who killed Rich.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.