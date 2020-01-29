What Did Bidens Know About Mass Corruption in Ukraine?

A document in a paternity suit against Hunter Biden alleges both Bidens were aware of a scheme to launder billions of dollars.

By Donald Jeffries

A document related to an Arkansas paternity case involving Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has produced some startling revelations. Hunter Biden’s bank records exposed a $156 billion counterfeiting scheme between Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company he was affiliated with, and the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. The document was filed by a Florida private-detective outfit, notifying the court of “felonies including fraud and counterfeiting.” CrowdStrike is also remembered for investigating the alleged hacking of Democratic National Committee emails in 2016.

The paternity case was filed by Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former Washington, D.C., stripper, who is seeking full custody and child support after a November paternity test confirmed that her son was the biological child of Hunter Biden. At the time Roberts became pregnant, Hunter was in a relationship with the widow of his older brother, Beau, who passed away in 2015. In 2017, Hunter divorced his wife of more than 20 years, Kathleen, in order to date Hallie Biden, Beau’s widow. Just a month after breaking up with Hallie, Hunter married another woman, Melissa Cohen. This paternity suit brought by yet another woman, exposing the kinds of sordid shenanigans followers of politics are all too familiar with, has opened the door to impressive evidence of more substantial corruption.

The filing details bank records of Burisma Holdings Limited and the Bank of China, among others. The document reads, “December 2016 into January 2017. After the theft of $5.4+/- billion in foreign aid, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) froze foreign aid to Ukraine and suspended PrivatBank’s international transactions. On 11 September 2019. The IMF released the freeze to allow foreign aid after the Ukraine Court issued Search and Seizure Warrants to be executed on PrivatBank.”

Florida-based D & A Investigations lead investigator Dominic Casey has been smeared in the mainstream media for his alleged history of “pursuing right-wing conspiracy theories.” Casey filed a document detailing Hunter Biden’s involvement in multiple criminal investigations regarding Burisma, in an effort to get it entered into the paternity case, but Independence County, Ark. Judge Don McSpadden tossed the motion only hours after it was filed. McSpadden would go on to recuse himself from the case, with only a minimal, nebulous explanation. He didn’t respond to any questions from local reporters.

It has also been alleged that Hunter Biden is hesitant to disclose five years of back tax returns in the paternity case because it would expose his personal fraud. It was recently reported that the IRS is going after Biden for over $112,000 in back taxes. This is especially ironic in light of all the Democratic Party and mainstream media demands for Donald Trump to release his tax returns. Hunter Biden told the court in November 2019 that he was currently unemployed and had been without any income since May. Ms. Roberts’s attorneys reported to the court that Biden had failed to provide all the requested financial information and asked the judge to hold him in contempt of court.

The allegations of corruption surrounding Hunter Biden are extensive. A few months back, the Washington Examiner reported that Rosemont Capital, an investment firm linked to Hunter Biden, received more than $130 million in federal bailout loans while his father was vice president of the United States. Federal banking and corporate records showed that the money was routed through a subsidiary in the Cayman Islands. Such offshore destinations are regularly used by the very wealthy as tax shelters.

Under the 2009 federal loan program known as the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, or TALF, the U.S. Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve issued billions of dollars in highly favorable loans to select investors, including Rosemont Capital, with the understanding they would buy problematic bonds from banks, including bundled college and auto loans. As is standard under our counterfeit fractional banking system, the investors faced little risk, with an expectation of great rewards. The Federal Reserve funded as much as 90% of the investments. If the bonds were profitable, the borrowers benefited, but if they didn’t, the Treasury Department was responsible for the depreciated assets with no negative consequences for the borrowers.

At a March 3, 2009 Senate hearing, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) asked Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, “How can my constituents in Vermont get some of that money? Who makes the decisions? . . . Are there conflicts of interest?” Joe Biden, like all leaders in both major political parties, was a strong advocate for the disastrous banker bailout. He even delayed his resignation from the Senate in order to cast his final vote in favor of increased funding for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP).

“This is a great example of the suspicion of many Americans that these bailouts were used to benefit connected insiders while ordinary Americans went broke,” said Tom Anderson, director of the Government Integrity Project at the National Legal and Policy Center.

