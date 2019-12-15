Electoral College, Voter ID Targeted

Soros, Arnolds, Rockefellers want elections rigged for the radical left.

By Richard McCarty

For years, Democrats have argued that they will soon have a permanent majority due to the country’s demographic changes, but liberal billionaires, like George Soros and John and Laura Arnold, are not content to wait. To speed things along, they support left-wing organizations that constantly scheme to find ways to undermine the integrity of our elections and boost Democrats’ chances of winning.

To begin with, Soros and the Arnolds support the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Brennan Center for Justice. The ACLU has a long and sordid history of proudly defending the indefensible. These days, though, it brags that it has sued the Trump administration more than 100 times. The Brennan Center was founded by former clerks for liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Brennan; the center is now run by a senior official from the Clinton administration. In the early days of the Trump administration, the center was recognized as part of the “resistance.”

Both the ACLU and the Brennan Center oppose voter ID laws. While these left-wing organizations do everything they can to make it easier to commit voter fraud, a 2016 Gallup poll shows just how out of touch they are on election integrity. Gallup found that 80% of voters support ID laws, including 95% of Republicans, 63% of Democrats, and 83% of independents. Furthermore, although the ACLU and the Brennan Center claim that voter ID laws disenfranchise minority voters, they disregard evidence that shows that these laws do not suppress minority voter turnout. In fact, 77% of minorities support voter ID laws The ACLU also opposes efforts to clean up voter rolls that would reduce chances of vote fraud.

Why is it that the ACLU is so desperate to ensure that voter rolls are filled with dead people and people registered in multiple states? Good government? Doubtful. What the ACLU refuses to recognize is that, while some efforts to maintain the integrity of our elections might inconvenience some voters from time to time, the broader voting public has a right to expect that the government is taking reasonable steps to ensure that only those eligible to vote are allowed to do so. After all, no one in their right mind wants their vote cancelled out by a non-citizen or someone who votes twice.

The Brennan Center says it supports early voting and same-day registration, but, despite its claims, there is very little justification for weeks of early voting. If a voter cannot find any time to vote on Election Day during the 12 or so hours that polls are open and cannot submit an absentee ballot, many would reasonably conclude that that voter is not sufficiently motivated to vote. In spite of liberal groups’ advocacy for early voting, the evidence suggests early voting does not increase turnout—and could even result in lower turnout. Early voting does, however, increase work for county workers and volunteers as well as the costs to taxpayers.

Soros and the Arnolds, along with the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, support FairVote. FairVote is run by Rob Richie, a former campaign staffer for a liberal Democrat congresswoman. FairVote supports same-day registration and voting, automatic voter registration, and even allowing 16-and 17-year-olds to vote.

All three of these organizations, the ACLU, the Brennan Center, and FairVote, support the National Popular Vote interstate compact. Under this scheme, states with 270 electoral votes would agree to cast their electoral votes for whichever candidate wins the popular vote regardless of whether that candidate actually won the state. Although a number of states have signed on to this, this end run around the Constitution may well be unconstitutional and could even spark a constitutional crisis.

All of this proves why America needs more conservative donors and activists—as well as more cooperation between right-leaning organizations—to push back against these assaults on the integrity of our elections.

Richard McCarty is the Director of Research at Americans for Limited Government Foundation.