Jeffrey Epstein’s Elite Clientele

Prince Andrew gives a suspicious interview about connections to pedophile.

By S.T. Patrick

In trying to get ahead of the scandal regarding his relationship with the suicided Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, may have caused an even bigger public relations disaster for the Windsors, Great Britain’s royal family.

In an interview with Emily Maitlis of “BBC Newsnight,” Prince Andrew hyperactively blinked, twitched, stuttered, and stammered his way through an uncomfortable series of questions, all making him look even more guilty—not his intention when he agreed to the interview, to be sure. Taking the interview, alone, was an unpopular decision among his own advisers. The duke’s own director of public relations, Jason Stein, resigned over the mere fact that Andrew had agreed to the interview with the BBC. Prince Andrew’s link to Epstein is problematic enough, but recent denials that he even knew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre is what currently has him in boiling water.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. In 1986, Andrew married Sarah Ferguson. They divorced in 1996, having been officially separated for four years. Andrew’s role within the state was a rather important one, serving as Britain’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment. His friendship with financier Jeffrey Epstein was first reported in 2011, though they’d been photographed together in 2010. Andrew had asked Epstein to help Ferguson, the Duchess of York, pay off some lingering debt problems. The relationship was already causing issues within Buckingham Palace. Epstein had been jailed in 2008 for soliciting young girls for underage prostitution. If a royal needed a financial advisor to assist an ex-wife with debt, Epstein seems an odd call to make unless there was already an established relationship.

In an amazingly self-aggrandizing moment, Andrew explained to the BBC’s Maitlis the motive behind staying at Epstein’s mansion after knowing Epstein was a convicted sex offender. “At the time I felt it was the honorable and right thing to do,” Andrew explained nervously, “and I admit fully that my judgement was probably colored by my tendency to be too honorable, but that’s just the way it is.”

The interview turned to the topic of Giuffre, who claimed she had sex with Andrew when she was 17 years old. “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew said. Surprised, Maitlis re-asked the question, “You don’t remember meeting her?”

“No,” Prince Andrew said.

Much has been made of Andrew’s nervous blinking during this exchange. He blinked at least 10 times in the 10-second exchange. According to a 2014 Psychology Today article on the link between blink rates and lying, Jack Schafer, PhD, wrote: “Liars tend to blink more because lying is stressful. Under stress, eye blink rate increases. People tend to blink more rapidly when they become nervous or when they hear or see something unpleasant.”

Andrew chalked up Giuffre’s description of him “profusely sweating” by stating that he could not sweat at the time because of an overdose of adrenalin that occurred in the 1982 Falkland’s War when he had been shot at. About the infamous picture with his arms around Giuffre’s waist in London, Andrew claimed it couldn’t have been London because he wasn’t wearing a tie. Those were his “traveling clothes,” his attire for going overseas. Asked if he believed the photo was tampered with, he said, “Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored, but I don’t recollect that photograph ever being taken.”

Giuffre told “Dateline NBC” that she was forced to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew after she was given vodka by him in a London nightclub. The acts took place at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s procurer-in-chief. Giuffre described Andrew’s demeanor: “He was not rude or anything about it. He said thank you and some kind of soft sentiments like that and left,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that even royalty were involved.” She said that sex acts with Andrew took place two more times after the instance in London, once at Epstein’s New York mansion and another time at his Virgin Islands estate (commonly known now as Pedophile Island).

Buckingham Palace has denied all accusations to CNN, stating: “It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

Responding to the official denials, Giuffre said, “He denies that it ever happened and he’s going to keep denying that it ever happened, but he knows the truth and I know the truth.”

S.T. Patrick holds degrees in both journalism and social studies education. He spent 10 years as an educator and now hosts the “Midnight Writer News Show.” His email is [email protected]

Who’s in Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Little Black Book’?

By Mark Anderson

What may be an actual unredacted copy of Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous “Little Black Book” contains the names of certain recognizable elites from the Bilderberg/CFR/Trilateral/banking axis, among other well-known people. Several blogs and online news outlets, including The Saint Louis Times, are treating the list—which sports 92 pages and is labeled with the years 2004-2005—as authentic, though it may only be one of many of Epstein’s “Little Black Books.” But the names listed intimate that Epstein walked in elite circles.

Any person’s inclusion on the list does not confirm, nor are we implying it confirms, that the person listed took place in any illicit activities at Epstein’s get-away island or anywhere else. The book is purely a list of names up to about page 60. Thereafter, it’s largely places (hotels, rental car outlets, eateries, airports, taxi services, massage parlors, law firms, real estate offices, etc.) with additional names sprinkled in.

Even the general public information line of the White House is listed. Interestingly, most of the names of these movers and shakers have their often hyperprivate phone numbers and/or email addresses listed as well, though most of those likely have been changed. Several physical addresses are included from that time.

The most prominent members revealed by a scan of the list include:

Henry Kissinger

David Rockefeller

Conrad Black

Michael Bloomberg

Tony Blair

Henry Kravis

Former Sen. George Mitchell

Former Sen. John Kerry (Skull & Bones, Yale)

John Micklethwait

Edgar Bronfman Jr.

Walter Isaacson

Rupert Murdoch

Evelyn Rothschild

Other prominent notables:

Jeffrey Sachs

Peter Mandelson

Peter Soros

John Huntsman

David Koch

Bill Richardson

Rob Rosenstein

Ira Magaziner

Sen. Edward Kennedy

Bobby & Mary Kennedy

Ethel Kennedy

Eli Wiesel

Richard Branson

Steve & Sabine Forbes

The Duchess and Duke of York

Alan Dershowitz

Donald J. Trump

Ehud Olmert

Ehud Barak

Thomas & Nick Priztker (Pritzker family supports Chicago Council on Global Affairs.)

Some others of interest:

Kevin Spacey

Mick Jagger

Jimmy Buffet (and Jane)

Alec Baldwin

Sir David Frost

Phil Collins (and Orianne)

John Cleese (and Alice Fay)

Dustin Hoffman

Bobby and Maria Shriver

Joan Rivers

Mike Wallace

Barbara Walters

Dr. Ruth Westheimer

Courtney Love

Lauren Hutton

Liz Hurley

Itzhak Perlman

Angie Everhart

Naomi Campbell

Mark Getty

Probably 80 of the pages average five names per page of individuals, making the list about 400 names. Bill Clinton’s name was not listed.

Mark Anderson is AFP’s roving editor. He invites your thoughtful comments and story ideas at [email protected]