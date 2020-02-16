Epstein hid in plain sight

“We all knew about him,” says John McCain’s widow.

By S.T. Patrick

According to a recent comment by the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, “We all knew what [Jeffrey] Epstein was doing.” For a man with such a star-studded “little black book” that featured luminaries at the top of politics, finance, entertainment, and royalty, Epstein’s world remains a troublesome enigma to those seeking to figure out just what the global movers and shakers knew and when they knew it. The answers from those on the now-infamous list have ranged from “don’t know him” to “barely knew him.” Cindy McCain’s statement, in response to an attendee of the State of the World 2020 conference in Florida, is a puzzle in and of itself.

Mrs. McCain was asked how sex trafficking can ever be combatted when so many of its patrons are “untouchables,” the rich and powerful globalists that dictate policy with one phone call or the writing of one check.

“The perception of a lot of young people,” the attendee asked, “is that there is an untouchable ring of governmental and economic elites in this country, that not only benefit, but actively participate in sex trafficking. Jeffrey Epstein was an example—[New England Patriots owner] Robert Kraft was arrested, not far from here on trafficking charges—and so we . . . in terms of this as a grassroots movement to push to combat against this issue—are these power players a priority for us right now? Can we even touch them . . . or is this a pipe dream that we need to address in the future, somehow?”

“Epstein was hiding in plain sight,” Mrs. McCain said. “We all knew about him. We all knew what he was doing, but we had no one that was—no legal aspect that would go after him. They were afraid of him. For whatever reason, they were afraid of him. All the sudden someone said B.S., we’re not afraid of you anymore, and what you are doing is not only wrong it’s illegal, it’s all those things. It’s like a house of cards now, it’s going to start tumbling, believe me. And these guys—if they don’t leave the country—they’re going to get caught . . . and they’re going to be made examples of.”

Mrs. McCain may have a rosier view than many observers who have monitored cases like these in past decades. When Epstein was suicided, what may have died with him was also any chance that the lifestyles of the rich and famous would be outed in a court of law.

When Epstein was alive, his best leverage was information. He knew who hired him to run the underage honey pot operation, he knew who his most frequent clients were, he knew whose predilections were the most perverse, he knew which celebrities he used for recruitment around the world, and he knew the politicians who aided in his global operation by allowing his movement of girls from country to country across the world. As valuable as his “little black book” of names has been, the most valuable information was in his memory, which died with him on Aug. 10, 2019.

While impeachment has dominated the news in America, thus kicking the Epstein story to the furthest of back burners, it remains a hot topic of journalism and conversation in the UK. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Prince Andrew has refused to respond to the FBI’s request for an interview. In November, Andrew relinquished his royal duties to concentrate on the legal ramifications of the Epstein case. After being advised not to do so, Andrew gave a disastrous interview that only hurt his case. The royal family has refused all opportunities to comment on Andrew’s ties to Epstein.

There is one living person who may have as much information as Epstein: his procurer-in-chief, Ghislaine Maxwell. It seems, however, that she has vanished. The lawyers for three of the women abused in the Epstein case have all named Maxwell as an accomplice. There have been reported sightings in Massachusetts, California, France, and Israel, but none have been confirmed. She can’t be legally held accountable if she can’t be found. The danger is that those who were cavorters with Epstein and Maxwell also want to find her, but for very different reasons. Like Epstein, information is Maxwell’s only leverage. The victims need her alive and talking, while the playboys and playgirls who have seen their foundations shaken since the story became mainstream news understand that dead women tell no tales.

No one followed up with Mrs. McCain to ask who “we all” includes. When did her now deceased husband know? Does “we all” include other politicians who have known for years? Why did no one talk? There are so many questions to be answered, but Epstein’s death seems to have scared those with knowledge into silence.

S.T. Patrick holds degrees in both journalism and social studies education. He spent 10 years as an educator and now hosts the “Midnight Writer News Show.” His email is [email protected] He is also an occasional contributor to TBR history magazine and the current managing editor of Deep Truth Journal (DTJ), a new conspiracy-focused publication available from the AFP Online Store.