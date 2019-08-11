Audio: Part II, Ray Locker

AFP is pleased to offer our readers another excellent interview from writer and radio show host S.T. Patrick’s “Midnight Writer News Show.” A related article from S.T. Patrick was published in AFP Issue 23 & 24, June 15th, available at AFP Online here: “Book Says Haig Took Down Nixon.”

MWN Episode 124, “Ray Locker on Haig’s Coup and Watergate (Part 2)”

Author Ray Locker returns for part two of a discussion about his new book, Haig’s Coup: How Richard Nixon’s Closest Aide Forced Him From Office. In this episode, Locker and S.T. Patrick take the story from July 1973 through the end of the Nixon presidency. Included in tonight’s episode are discussions on Alexander Butterfield, the White House Tapes, Bob Woodward, Deep Throat, Seymour Hersh, Larry Higby, Fred Buzhardt, the 18-1/2-minute gap on the tapes, being at Defcon 3 without the president even knowing, Archibald Cox, the Saturday Night Massacre, Leon Jaworski, the Spiro Agnew resignation and the Gerald Ford appointment, the Ford pardon, the “I’m in charge here” comment of 1981, and the value of the memoirs. Locker also gives his theory on who ordered the Watergate break-in and why. These two episodes are two of the best we have ever done. Check them out! [Part 1 of this interview was published previously at American Free Press, here.]

Ray Locker was previously a guest on the Midnight Writer News Show in Episode 037 discussing Nixon’s Gamble, his first book, the story of how Richard Nixon set up a new national security establishment that would create the conditions under which the Moorer-Radford spy ring took place.

And yes, Haig was involved there, as well.