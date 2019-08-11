Race-Baiting Face of the New Left

The quartet of blatantly anti-American legislators recently in the news are more racist than Trump could ever be.

By Donald Jeffries

The July spat between Donald Trump and four highly visible new members of Congress illustrates again the tremendous culture divide in America. The quartet, dubbed “the Squad” by its most publicized member, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (christened AOC by a fawning media), has clearly taken over from the old-guard liberals who ran the Democrats in recent years. This was drummed home when both former Vice President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) were called “racist” by this collection of supposed “progressives.”

The other “stars” of this quartet are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Both AOC and Tlaib are members of the Democratic Socialists of America. All four have made numerous incendiary comments against white people in general. In July, a representative from Tlaib’s office told a contributor for conservative activist Laura Loomer that they approved of the discriminatory pricing at a festival in her area called Afroculture, which charged white attendees double the admission fee. Their explanation was, “It’s not racist if you’re not a protected minority group.” When Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) brought a black Trump administration official to a hearing, Tlaib termed it “racist in itself” and called the woman a “prop.”

Tlaib, who notably referred to Donald Trump with what is generally considered the most vulgar term in the lexicon of profanity, in the presence of her young son, has predictably responded to her critics as “racist idiots.” Unlike most notable conservatives caught in a backlash over supposedly racist comments, Tlaib stood strong, tweeting, “I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe.” She has said her constituents are “used to my realness,” and contends that “women have every right to curse in public.”

Pressley, not to be outdone on the race-obsessed front, declared that “Democrats don’t need more black faces that don’t want to be a black voice.” She went on to say that they, together with “brown faces,” need to “shake that table.” Pressley also chided Trump aide Kellyanne Conway with the obscure term “Becky,” which apparently is used derogatorily among younger people against white females. Pressley refuses to even call Trump “president,” referring to him merely as “the Occupant.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s anti-white comments are generally more quirky and ridiculous. She offered that growing cauliflower in nonwhite neighborhoods amounted to the kind of “colonialism” that her Green New Deal would change, as such plants are not “culturally familiar” to those communities. She has claimed that the U.S. government’s handling of terrorism cases is “racist,” and that “white men” get away with the same crimes.

Omar’s comments have tended to be more specifically directed at the U.S.’s unquestioned support of Israel. She has expressed an inferred support for terrorist groups, joking that people say “al Qaeda” in a severe tone, while no one says “America” in such a way. The fact that this comment came from an American congressional representative was not lost on conservatives and culminated in Trump’s controversial admonition that “the Squad” could “go back to where you came from” if they didn’t like it in this country. Trump was soundly blasted by the usual suspects, as it was pointed out that three of the four were born in America, and Omar arrived as a young child and is an American citizen.

In America 2.0, one supposes, it may soon be possible to serve in Congress without even being a citizen given the recent push in liberal states like California and Maryland to allow illegal aliens to vote in national and local elections.

Trump has been called every name in the book by high-profile members of the opposition political party. Most of those names have been racist in nature and directed at him specifically for his perceived racism. His “go back” comments were widely condemned, but a large portion of Americans, fed up with political correctness and intimations of a “white privilege” that in reality only exists for those with wealth, silently (or not so silently) cheered him on. Moreover, Trump was only addressing their nationality. He never said a word about their race.

The absurdity of having “representatives” clearly expressing their displeasure with the constitutional structure they are sworn to uphold exemplifies the madness that is present-day America. Trump would have been more effective if he’d made this undeniable point. These “new” Democrats believe that America and its institutions have always been “racist.” They wear their non-whiteness on their sleeves and everything about them is filtered through that. This is the cancerous essence of identity politics.

With the ongoing importation of largely nonwhite people who will be receptive to this anti-white message, the perspective of “the Squad” and their supporters may have the winning edge in future elections.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.