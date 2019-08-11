Super-Rich Pedophile Nearly Suicided in Jail?

With reports today that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide, S.T. Patrick’s article published in AFP Issue 33&34—mailed to print subscribers on Friday and available online now for digital subscribers—has turned out to be remarkably prescient. Will the story die with Epstein or will it have legs now that we know Chelsea Clinton has been linked to Epstein’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell?

By S.T. Patrick

On July 26, accused sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein was found in his Manhattan jail cell injured with marks on his neck. Epstein said he was beaten up, but officials refused to say whether he was assaulted or the injury was self-inflicted. He had been on suicide watch, but observers interested in the secrets Epstein may hold have been worried that he may be “suicided” before any potential for outing the elite and powerful has been realized.

Epstein had been denied bail by Judge Richard Berman and has been housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Berman turned down Epstein’s request for a $100 million bail package that would have allowed him to live in his Upper East Side Manhattan mansion because his “alleged excessive attraction to sexual conduct with or in the presence of minor girls—which is said to include his soliciting and receiving massages from young girls and young women perhaps as many as four times a day— appears likely to be uncontrollable.”

While the gut emotional instinct of many Americans has been to cheer Epstein’s denial of bail, the longer Epstein remains within the walls of a general-population jail or prison, the less likely the chances are that any of his elite co-conspirators will be exposed. While Epstein is in direct danger, so is the truth behind his story.

Conservative columnist Ann Coulter has pleaded on Twitter that Epstein be immediately moved to a super max facility so that “the people who want him dead” won’t be able to hide their complicity in his sex trafficking crimes.

Though Bill Clinton’s family has been intimately tied to Epstein, his Boeing 727, called “Lolita Express,” and his island, called “Pedophile Island,” the former president has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of wrongdoing. Long-time critics of the Clinton political machine, however, want Epstein to remain safe long enough to expose the truth of that friendship— that is, before he becomes another victim of the much-publicized “Clinton Body Count,” the amazingly high number of suicides that have occurred to people exposing Clintonian misdeeds. But now the Clintons have a new public relations problem directly connected with Epstein’s circle, and it isn’t Bill.

In a July 21 story for the “Politico” news website, Ben Schreckinger and Daniel Lippman tied Chelsea Clinton to Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell and said that the two continued to socialize even after Epstein had been previously jailed on sex offenses.

According to Politico, Maxwell became close with the Clinton family after they had left the White House. She vacationed with Chelsea— now the vice chair of the Clinton Foundation— on a yacht in 2009, she attended Chelsea’s wedding to Marc Mezvinsky in 2010, and she was a participant in the Clinton Global Initiative in 2013. These events all took place after Epstein had already struck the first plea deal and Maxwell had publicly been tied to his operation as his procurer-in-chief.

Someone familiar with the Clinton-Maxwell relationship told Schreckinger and Lippman, “[Maxwell] ended up being close to the [Clinton] family because she and Chelsea ended up being close.” A spokesperson for Chelsea Clinton and Mezvinsky said that the couple were not aware of Maxwell’s ties to Epstein or his operation when they socialized for at least five years from 2009 to 2013.

Chelsea Clinton’s chief of staff Bari Lurie told Politico, “It wasn’t until 2015 that Chelsea and Marc became aware of the horrific allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell and hope that all the victims find justice.”

In Hillary (And Bill): The Sex Volume, the late Victor Thorn linked Ghislaine Maxwell to Bill Clinton. The first of Thorn’s three-volume Hillary (And Bill) series was released in 2008, the year Epstein received the sweetheart deal from Alex Acosta, when he was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Thorn was citing rumors of a Clinton-Maxwell relationship that had dated back to the 1990s. He simply referred to Maxwell as “Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the late British Press lord Robert Maxwell.” Like Epstein, Bill Clinton has also been a member of the Trilateral Commission and the Council on Foreign Relations.

So, despite the reactionary emotional hostilities that surround pedophilia and despite the ease of gambling on one’s righteous indignation, Epstein needs to stay alive and unharmed. Even if someone else knows what Epstein knows, an Epstein “suicide” would surely scare them into permanent silence. For Epstein to talk, if he will ever talk, the case must come to fruition and his silence must not be a part of any agreement.

S.T. Patrick holds degrees in both journalism and social studies education. He spent 10 years as an educator and now hosts the “Midnight Writer News Show.” His email is [email protected] He is also an occasional contributor to TBR history magazine and the current managing editor of Deep Truth Journal (DTJ), a new conspiracy-focused publication available from the AFP Online Store.