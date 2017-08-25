NRA Gunning for ‘Fake News’ Flagship

The most recent video ad from the National Rifle Association targets The New York Times—or as NRA national spokesperson Dana Loesch calls it, the “old gray hag”—with a hard-hitting denouncement, telling the paper it is not “in any way truth- or fact-based journalism.”

By Dave Gahary

In a clear nod to the message this newspaper has been delivering since its inception, the country’s oldest “continuously operating civil rights organization,” the National Rifle Association of America (NRA), has the country’s “newspaper of record,” The New York Times, in its sights.

In a powerful, new 53-second video ad, the NRA unleashes a blistering, withering assault on the Times and uses spokesperson Dana Loesch to deliver its message.

Ms. Loesch (pronounced “lash”), who was hired in June of last year to be the NRA’s national spokesperson, is an award-winning journalist and television and talk-radio conservative political commentator, appearing on Fox News, CNN, CBS, ABC, and HBO among other outlets. She’s intelligent, attractive, and easy to listen to, with a delivery reminiscent of the late populist patriot Jim Traficant.

In the video ad, Ms. Loesch tells the Times:

We the people, have had it. We’ve had it with your narratives, your propaganda, your fake news. We’ve had it with your constant protection of your Democrat overlords, your refusal to acknowledge any truth that upsets the fragile construct that you believe is real life. And we’ve had it with your pretentious, tone-deaf assertion that you are in any way truth- or fact-based journalism. Consider this the shot across your proverbial bow. We’re going to “fisk” [refute] The New York Times and find out just what “deep rich” means to this old gray hag, this untrustworthy, dishonest rag that has subsisted on the welfare of mediocrity for one, two, three, more decades. We’re gonna laser-focus on your so-called honest pursuit of truth. In short, we’re coming for you.

The video can be viewed online by searching for the title, “Dana Loesch: We’re coming for you New York Times.” It’s certainly worth the watch.

Needless to say, “the ad sparked a serious backlash, with critics claiming it promotes violence,” as “Fox News Insider” reported, and it led one CNN analyst to claim he “reported” the NRA for “hate speech.”

An earlier NRA video ad from April of this year also raised the ire of the left. This 59-second video is quite powerful as well, and targets the Marxist factions intent on the destruction of this once-great nation.

They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the “resistance,” all to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia, to smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law-abiding, until the only option left, is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness. And when that happens, they’ll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with a clenched fist of truth. I’m the National Rifle Association of America, and I’m freedom’s safest place.

The soft terrorist group Black Lives Matter calls the ad “an open call to violence to protect white supremacy,” and a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama called it “revolting and frightening.” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) went so far as to say: “I think the NRA is telling people to shoot us. Now might be the right time to cancel your membership.”

This video can also be viewed on the Internet by searching for the title, “Freedom’s Safest Place: Violence of Lies.” It, too, is certainly worth the watch.



No matter the so-called controversy created by the video ads, this is a good thing, and we say, “Hey, NRA, welcome to the real resistance. It took you long enough.”

Dave Gahary, a former submariner in the U.S. Navy, prevailed in a suit brought by the New York Stock Exchange in an attempt to silence him. Dave is the producer of an upcoming full-length feature film about the attack on the USS Liberty. See erasingtheliberty.com for more information.