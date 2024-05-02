Flyer Campaign Funded by NGOs, Soros Encourages Illegal Aliens to ‘Vote Biden’

By Mark Anderson

An NGO (non-governmental organization) in Mexico has been placing posters and circulating flyers in Matamoros, Mexico, directly across from the Brownsville, Texas port of entry, to urge illegals to vote for Joe Biden when he seeks re-election.

That NGO is “Resource Center Matamoros” (RCM), suggesting there are similar resource centers elsewhere. “RCM bills itself as an operation which houses functions for the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), which helps illegal aliens enter the United States,” noted The Oversight Project on “X,” formerly Twitter. The Oversight Project is an initiative of the Heritage Foundation, a noted conservative outfit.

As AFP has reported, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a former board member of HIAS, which, according to The Oversight Project, “has received numerous grants from [George] Soros’s Open Society Foundation over the years.” As AFP noted, HIAS appears hostile to any notion of securing America’s southern border.

The Oversight Project added, “RCM has significant ties to Soros-funded non-profits operating in the United States, including Save the Children, Team Brownsville Texas, and Angry Tias and Abuelas [Angry Aunts and Grandmothers].”

“Save the Children received over $650,000 from Soros’s Open Society Foundation, and has provided grants to Team Brownsville,” thereby connecting RCM with a key charity [Save the Children] that’s supported by AIM Media—which owns numerous newspapers in south Texas and throughout the Midwest.

“These flyers [to urge illegals to vote for Biden] were discovered throughout the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM) location, including on the walls of port-a-potties,” “Muckraker News” noted on “X” after discovering them.

“Muckraker News” says the flyers said, “Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open.”

Evidently, the flyers have been handed out “when illegal aliens use the RCM for assistance in coming to the USA,” added “Muckraker.”

It was members of “Muckraker” who recently followed large caravans of illegals all the way from Ecuador to the Texas border to gain insight on how so many people have been enabled to crash the border.

They discovered that this process is aided and abetted by media owners such as AIM Media, whose overtly pro-immigration newspaper network we will discuss in a future article in American Free Press.