DHS Secretary Denies Border Policy Designed to Create Permanent Democratic Majority

By José Niño

While everyone’s attention is focused on Middle Eastern affairs, America’s southern border continues to be overwhelmed by migrants from across the global south.

The numbers are stark, to say the least. Estimates from the Federation of American Immigration Reform (FAIR) point to roughly 5 million illegal aliens reaching the United States since President Joe Biden assumed power in 2021. On top of that, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has indicated that over 8 million illegal aliens are projected to be moving around the United States as they wait for deportation orders by the end of 2024.

Unmistakably, there’s a clear political dimension to mass migration. After decades of importing millions of foreigners to the United States, many Democratic Party restart operatives have picked up on the trend of foreigners voting disproportionately in favor of them. Immigration patriots were among the first to sound the alarm on this trend, which many a Republican insider largely dismissed as racist or, at least, countered with the notion that these foreigners were “natural conservatives” that could be won over with an outreach programs.

In time, such assumptions proved to be wishful thinking. The Republican Party remains an “implicit community” for white voters, while the Democratic Party has emerged as the post-American party that counts on the support of America’s burgeon­ing non-white population and social deviants.

With the Republican Party going through a populist shift of sorts, thanks to the election of Donald Trump in 2016, many political insiders and even politicians have picked up on the establishment’s Great Replacement agenda. This stark reality has compelled Republican elected officials to at least make nominal noise about this alarming trend.

During a Senate budget hearing on April 11, 2024, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) grilled Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Biden regime’s immigration policies. He specifically asked Mayorkas if it is true “that the number of illegal immigrants that you and the president allow into our country counts for congressional district reapportionment?”

At first, Mayorkas responded to Kennedy’s questions, stating, “I’m not sure I understand your question, but I can surely share with you that I disagree with its phrasing.”

Kennedy pressed Mayorkas even further, inquiring, “Isn’t it true that the number of illegal immigrants that you and President Biden have allowed into our country counts in allocating electoral votes?”

Mayorkas replied, “The notion, Senator, that we intend to allow illegal immigration, is nothing short of preposterous.”

Unsurprisingly, the DHS secretary is obfuscating what has long been a Democratic Party strategy to import a new electorate that will pull the lever for Democrats for decades on end. Ken­nedy’s concerns are definitely not without their merits.

Research has demonstrated that the larger that a given region’s foreign-born population is, the more likely it will fall into the Democratic Party column. Back in 2019, Ronald Brownstein, a journalist at The Atlantic, discovered that roughly 90% of U.S. House congressional districts with a foreign-born population above the national average are carried by Democrats. In other words, every congressional district that has a foreign-born population north of 15.5% has a 90% chance of going the Democratic Party’s way.

“The single biggest threat to Republicans’ long-term viability is demographics,” an “Axios” report stated in 2019. “The numbers simply do not lie. … [T]here’s not a single demographic megatrend that favors Republicans.”

In a similar vein, nationalist content creator Vincent James published a piece titled “In The Year 2050, Democrats Will Have 68 Million More Voters Alive Than Republicans” where he detailed the demographic crisis the Republican Party is facing in the political realm. Extrapolating voter trends from the 2016 presidential election and the current rate of both legal and illegal immigration, James was able to determine that, by 2050, Democrats will have 68 million more voters alive that will likely pull the lever for Democrat candidates as opposed to Republicans. If mass migration continues to go unopposed, the Republican Party will effectively slide into political irrelevance.

Moreover, such a transformative change in the country’s racial demographics will lead to the destruction of fundamental American civil liberties such as the Second Amendment. According to a Pew Research study conducted in 2015, white voters favor gun rights over gun control by a 57% to 40% margin. Those numbers came at a time when whites made up 63% of the population.

By contrast, 72% of blacks indicated that gun control is more important than gun rights. In a similar vein, 75% of Hispanics and 80% of Asian Americans backed more stringent gun control laws. The latter two groups are some of the fastest growing minorities and will make up a significant portion of the electorate in upcoming decades.

Democrats, as well, support more stringent laws against free speech, especially when their policies are being criticized.

If mass migration is not checked, not only will Democrats have political hegemony, civil liberties such as the right to bear arms will be destroyed. This is what’s at stake here in the immigration fight.

The right must adequately address this question if the United States wants to remain a free society that is marked by order and prosperity.

José Niño is a freelance writer based in Austin, Texas. You can contact him via Facebook and Twitter. Get his e-book, The 10 Myths of Gun Control at josealbertonino.gumroad.com. Subscribe to his “Substack” newsletter by visiting “Jose Nino Unfiltered” on Substack.com.