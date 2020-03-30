Who’d Be in a Biden Cabinet?

By S.T. Patrick

In a recent livestreamed town hall broadcast on social media, former Vice President Joe Biden forgot what year it was and forgot what year he would take office if he won the presidency. At one point he stood up and walked out of the frame, seemingly forgetting he was on camera. Americans have a right to be concerned about the mental health of someone who may become president. They have an obligation to at least vet the candidate to see if he is fit for office. Democratic strategists have brushed off Biden’s verbal follies as “gaffes,” “stutters,” and “stammers,” but as Democrat supporter and author Lisa Pease tweeted recently regarding Biden, “This is what dementia looks like.”

If Biden is mentally unfit and becomes president, this is dangerous for the country. It may be an over-exaggeration to worry about his finger on the nuclear button, for instance. A more likely danger would be the amount of influence his cabinet and advisors would have.

There is already speculation that Michelle Obama may be his choice for vice president. In his March 15 debate with Bernie Sanders, Biden opened by saying he was going to choose a woman as his running mate. Recent reports also have him considering John Kerry on climate change, Susan Rice as secretary of State, Michael Bloomberg at the World Bank, and Sally Yates as attorney general. Elizabeth Warren, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane are all being considered for Treasury secretary. Advisors are leaking that those also being considered are Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Stacey Abrams, and Dr. Steven Chu, Barack Obama’s first secretary of Energy. The list is very heavily tilted toward fellow veterans of both Obama administrations. These are names with whom Biden feels comfortable. Yet, they are also names that pushed the nation’s foreign policy toward the brink of full globalism and its financial policies to near ruin.

The entirety of the Biden campaign is disappointing. For a party that demeans Trump’s personality deficiencies, Biden’s outbursts have been similarly troubling. For a party that preaches “hope” and “change” as gospel, a former vice president who first ran for the White House in 1988 is the antithesis of both concepts, and for a party that has seen, in this primary season, its elitist, authoritarian electoral process laid bare, Biden does not inspire this new generation.

S.T. Patrick holds degrees in both journalism and social studies education. He spent 10 years as an educator and now hosts the “Midnight Writer News Show.” His email is [email protected] He is also an occasional contributor to TBR history magazine and the current managing editor of Deep Truth Journal (DTJ), a new conspiracy-focused publication available from the AFP Online Store.

Hunter Biden Probe Stalls

By Donald Jeffries

A subpoena vote associated with the Senate’s months-long investigation into Hunter Biden and the Burisma firm has been postponed. “Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow time for you to receive additional briefings, I will postpone a vote to subpoena records and an appearance from former Blue Star Strategies consultant Andrii Telizhenko about his work for the lobbying firm,” Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson announced. “There were discrepancies in what had been told in one briefing versus the next briefing and then even greater discrepancies in staff notes.”

Democrats claim that the subpoena is an effort to undermine the campaign of Hunter’s father, sudden party presidential front-runner Joe Biden. The anticipated party-line vote on the subpoena contradicts the normal bipartisan manner by which Senate committees have traditionally exercised such powers. The ludicrous “Russia! Russia! Russia!” line is alive and well within the Democratic Party. “Ron Johnson is turning the Homeland Security Committee into an instrument of Russian disinformation,” tweeted Sen. Martin Heinrich. Sen. Chris Murphy alleged that government agencies were “choosing to comply with requests that are designed to damage the president’s political opponents.”

Johnson and fellow Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who chairs the Finance Committee, have conducted a lengthy probe, which includes Hunter Biden’s work while serving on the board of Burisma, for which he was paid a stunning $50,000 per month. In a letter to the U.S. Secret Service earlier this year, the investigators noted that they were “reviewing potential conflicts of interest posed by the business activities of Hunter Biden and his associates during the Obama administration.” Joe Biden notably boasted publicly about getting Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired, when he was looking into the activities of his son. Despite the readily available videotape of this, during which the former vice president bragged, “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well . . . he got fired,” Democrats continue to insist it has been “discredited.”

Seizing upon the media-fueled hysteria surrounding the coronavirus, Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman Andrew Bates declared, “It is alarming and deeply troubling that Sen. Johnson is diverting the attention and taxpayer-funded resources of the Senate Homeland Security Committee away from the coronavirus outbreak, which was just designated a global pandemic, to clutch at a conspiracy theory that every fact-checker has debunked. In fact, Sen. Johnson himself, joined by other Republicans, endorsed Joe Biden’s work to get this corrupt prosecutor fired and signed a letter supporting that effort in 2015.” Bates conveniently left out the fact that three Democratic senators, Robert Menendez, Richard Durbin, and Patrick Leahy, had written a letter last May to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, in which they expressed concern about the closing of four different investigations into Robert Mueller’s special counsel probe of alleged Trump-Russia collusion. As unlikely a source as The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen observed, “So, it’s OK for Democratic senators to encourage Ukraine to investigate Trump, but it’s not OK for the president to allegedly encourage Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden?”

Sen. Mitt Romney, the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential candidate, solidified his status as one of the premiere RINOs in Washington, D.C., when he recently objected to the Burisma probe, claiming that it “appears political.” In another of those endless intriguing connections, Romney’s top adviser Joseph Cofer Black served on Burisma’s board of directors alongside Hunter. Hunter appears to be connected to a variety of questionable activities, including gun-running with Chinese business tycoon Patrick Ho. It has been more than a month since Rudy Giuliani exclaimed that his investigation into Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine had produced a “smoking gun.” Depending upon another high-profile legislator, Lindsey Graham, to grill Hunter is a pipedream, as Giuliani himself seemed to acknowledge when he declared in early February, “Lindsey, get started.”

Joe Biden’s shocking emergence as the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee comes at a fortuitous time for his son. The Democrats are certain to stand in lockstep against any investigation of Hunter Biden and will label any such efforts as being politically motivated. Despite a continuous slew of embarrassing public gaffes, Biden has crushed hapless Sen. Bernie Sanders in a string of important primaries.

Even the Boston Herald noted, “The Biden campaign has decided that their best strategy for handling allegations of corruption is to shame the press out of covering it. They have labeled any such allegations against Biden as Trump-inspired conspiracy theories and pushed newsrooms in an unprecedented way to ignore them. So far, it’s largely working.”

Michael Bloomberg’s adviser Tim O’Brien has hinted at a “scorched earth” retaliation against Trump’s children, calling the entire Trump family “epic grifters,” if the Republicans continue to pursue an investigation into Hunter Biden.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.