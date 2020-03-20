Tulsi Gabbard Won’t Hold Back

One candidate is not afraid to answer any questions—even very controversial ones.

By Donald Jeffries

On February 17, this writer attended a campaign rally in Fairfax, Va. for Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard has been notable for her consistent criticism of America’s disastrous foreign policy. For this, she has been either attacked or ignored by the mainstream media, and her miniscule poll numbers are laughably fraudulent.

During a question-and-answer session, this writer asked Gabbard, “As a long-time JFK assassination researcher, I was pleasantly surprised to see you were photographed reading JFK and the Unspeakable. What do you think of that book?” Gabbard, clearly surprised at such a question, nevertheless provided about as reasonable an answer as anyone could expect from a politician. “I haven’t finished reading the book yet. I honestly haven’t. From what I have read, it uncovers a lot of things and speaks to what happened in a way I haven’t seen anywhere else.”

The book in question, by James Douglass, postulates that a conspiracy involving U.S. government agencies took the life of President John F. Kennedy.

Gabbard has made some powerful enemies during her young political career. She famously sued Google for temporarily suspending her advertising account after the Democratic presidential debates last June, claiming the internet giant was attempting to censor her and squelch her bid for the presidency. “Google supports viewpoints, political causes, and candidates that favor its policy positions over those that do not,” read Gabbard’s complaint.

Then, in January of this year, the Hawaiian congressional representative sued Deep State queen Hillary Clinton. The former first lady had defamed her when she insinuated that Gabbard was “the favorite of the Russians.” One of Gabbard’s attorneys declared, “Although Rep. Gabbard’s presidential campaign continues to gain momentum, she has seen her political and personal reputation smeared and her candidacy intentionally damaged by Clinton’s malicious and demonstrably false remarks.” He went on to maintain that Clinton had “resorted to a damaging whisper campaign founded on lies, and when presented with the opportunity to retract her damaging remarks, she refused.” Gabbard had evidently ruffled Clinton’s feathers by being one of the first Democrats to endorse Bernie Sanders for president in 2016. A feisty Gabbard attacked Clinton on Twitter as the “queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

There is much to like about Gabbard. She is a co-sponsor of an “Audit the Fed” bill in the House. She is also the only candidate to express support for embattled whistleblowers Assange, Chelsea Manning, and Edward Snowden. She has publicly come out for dropping all charges against Assange and pardoning Snowden.

“What happened with his arrest and all this stuff that just went down I think poses a great threat to our freedom of the press and to our freedom of speech,” Gabbard remarked about Julian Assange. “The fact that the Trump administration has chosen to ignore how important it is that we uphold our freedoms . . . and go after him, it has a very chilling effect on both journalists and publishers . . . and also on every one of us as Americans. It was a warning call . . . saying ‘look what happened to this guy.’ It could happen to you. It could happen to any one of us.”

She also famously voted “present” during the Trump impeachment charade. She lamented the “highly partisan process,” and defended her vote by saying, “This is something that our founding fathers warned us about. Making this statement, voting ‘present,’ taking a stand for the center. Standing for our democracy and really that this decision of whether to remove Donald Trump or not must be in the hands of voters.”

Gabbard is also a foe of Monsanto’s deadly GMO food products. “Nine out of 10 Americans consistently report they want the right to know if their food is produced with genetic engineering, the same right held by consumers in 64 other countries,” she stated. During the campaign rally this writer attended, she said that she supported scrapping the unconstitutional Patriot Act. Her platform reads, “Since 9/11, millions of Americans have been kept in the dark about the collection of personal data by our own government in the name of national security, without any evidence that such intrusive actions were effective.” Gabbard is the closest thing to a civil libertarian we’ve had since Ron Paul.

Gabbard memorably eviscerated Sen. Kamala Harris’s presidential chances in an early presidential campaign, noting her abysmal record as California attorney general. This included a horrendous refusal to grant accused RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan a new hearing.

For a Democrat, she also has a moderate stance on abortion, believing restrictions should be implemented on the killing of human fetuses after the first trimester, as opposed to, for instance, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia, who is pushing for legalizing barbaric full-term abortions.

There are, however, troubling aspects to Gabbard’s background, including a membership in the Council on Foreign Relations, a disquieting support for the “war on terror,” and a propensity toward more restrictive gun laws.

But on Feb. 17, Gabbard became the first presidential candidate in modern history to say something other than “Oswald did it.”

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of three books currently being sold by the AFP Online Store.