Advertisement


  • HILLARY (AND BILL) THE SEX VOLUME

    HILLARY (AND BILL) THE DRUGS VOLUME

    HILLARY (AND BILL) THE MURDER VOLUME

    The CLINTONS’ WAR on WOMEN

    CROWNING CLINTON: Why Hillary Shouldn’t Be in the White House

    CONFESSIONS of an ILLUMINATI: The Whole Truth About the Illuminati and the New World Order (Volume I)

    CONFESSIONS of an ILLUMINATI: The Time of Revelation and Tribulation Leading Up to 2020 (Volume II )

    AND I SUPPOSE WE DIDN’T GO TO THE MOON, EITHER?: The Beatles, the Holocaust, and other mass illusions

    NOBODY DIED at SANDY HOOK: It was a FEMA Drill to Promote Gun Control

    And NOBODY DIED In BOSTON, EITHER: State-sponsored Terrorism with Hollywood Special Effects

    CONSPIRACY THEORY in AMERICA

    BEAM ME UP! The Writings of Jim Traficant

    EAGLES are GATHERING

    AFP 52 issues Delivered



    SIDE EFFECTS: DEATH—Confessions of a Pharma Insider

    The ROTHSCHILD DYNASTY

    BEYOND the CONSPIRACY: Unmasking the One World Government of the Committee of 300

Relative of Jailed Nevada Ranchers Speaks Out About BLM Misconduct, Upcoming Trial

January 13, 2017   chris   No comments

Briana Bundy, the daughter-in-law of jailed Nevada cattleman and rancher Cliven Bundy, sat down recently to give AFP a revealing interview about the actions of federal law enforcement as well as the upcoming trial of her family members. The interview was recorded for an AMERICAN FREE PRESS podcast. Click the link below to hear that interview.

By Mark Anderson

The daughter-in-law of famed rancher and activist Cliven Bundy recently talked to American Free Press about the upcoming trial of her family members, who were arrested for standing up for their fellow farmers in the western U.S.

Briana Briana told AFP about what the Bundy family and affected area residents see as an especially shocking episode on the part of the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in the lead-up to what’s become an almost legendary standoff at the Bundy family’s Bunkerville-area ranch.

That April 2014 standoff made major headlines as the Bundy family became emblematic with the plight of Western ranchers and the decline of their livelihoods and storied lifestyle, in the face of massive federal control of land in the U.S., particularly in the Western states. In Nevada, for example, the federal government makes a claim to at least 83% of land there.

Briana is married to Mel Bundy, Cliven’s second son. Following Mel’s arrest, she has been left caring for the couple’s five daughters while Mel has been, and remains, in jail for several months. He is among 17 defendants awaiting federal trial in the Nevada federal court in Las Vegas on conspiracy and weapons-related charges, according to federal prosecutors, stemming from the standoff.

Bug Out While You Still Can! Learn More…

When Mel was arrested, Briana said, he and some associates were stormed by 30 federal agents. She added that Mel had calmly identified himself to federal agents and indicated with his hands in the air that he harbored no aggression, but he was still hit with the butt of a gun. The feds clearly were looking for a fight, based on what Briana believes was nasty propaganda fed to the agents beforehand, in order to demonize area Nevadans.

Around mid-March 2014, witnesses say BLM riflemen, who had set up positions in surrounding hills and other areas, fixed the laser-finders from their firearms on adults and even children. Although the federal officers didn’t open fire—reportedly no shots were fired by either side during the entire Nevada affair before the BLM backed down—the apparent pointing of laser-finders at passersby who had nothing to do with the standoff, as well as the targeting of those the BLM saw as being connected to it, has left a lasting scar on those who would’ve had trouble believing the federal government would sink so incalculably low.

Brianna added that BLM agents, who would stop by a local eatery, also threatened the restaurant’s patrons, acting as if local residents minding their own business somehow constituted a mortal threat.

The Clark County area in Nevada’s southern tip has a complex history. It used to be part of the Arizona territory, but, in May 1866, it became part of Nevada—with apparent sovereign status in its own right under a different legal context, entering Nevada well after it was proclaimed to be a state on Oct. 31, 1864. The Bundy family feels the BLM never had jurisdiction to enter Clark County in the first place when it attempted to seize Cliven’s cattle and engaged in the standoff with the elder Bundy, his sons, and several supporters over Cliven’s alleged “unpaid grazing fees.”

Consequently, Cliven has refused to answer federal court orders because he contends that they don’t apply to him.

“Basically he’s in his own little country out here and he understands the Constitution well enough to realize the federal government has no control within a sovereign state,” Briana said.

AFP confirmed that the Nevada trial has been divided into three tiers and will take place as follows: Starting Feb. 6, the first tier will consist of defendants Richard Lovelien, Todd Engel, Gregory Burleson, Eric Parker, O. Scott Drexler, and Steven Stewart. The trial of these men (thought to be the least involved in the Bunkerville events, therefore Cliven Bundy successfully insisted that they be tried first) is expected to last most of February.



 

Then, according to the court’s schedule, there will be a 30-day break after the end of the first phase before starting the second tier consisting of key defendants Cliven Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, Ryan Payne, and Internet-radio journalist Pete Santilli. These men were acquitted in the Oregon trial regarding their participation in civil disobedience to protest federal land policies and other matters at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge that ended in early 2015, only to be kept in custody and transferred to Nevada for another trial. This phase is expected to start in early April.

After another 30-day break at the end of the second phase, tier three will commence, involving Cliven’s sons Mel and Dave Bundy, along with Joseph O’Shaughnessy, Brian Cavalier, Jason Woods, and Micah McGuire. At this point, it appears that this final phase will begin in June.

Mark Anderson is a longtime newsman now working as the roving editor for AFP. He is also the chairman of the America First Action Committee, a group dedicated to mobilizing grassroots Americans to pressure Congress on bad legislation and support Congress on good legislation. Email him at truthhound2@yahoo.com.

image_print

RELATED ARTICLES FROM AMERICAN FREE PRESS

Posted in: National News

Leave a Comment

Required fields are marked with an *. Your email address will not be published. All comments containing hyperlinks will be held in moderation until they are formatted properly, but will be posted. All comments containing obscenities will be amended and posted, unless they are too obscene and nonsensical, in which case they will be deleted.

  • THIS WEEK’S ISSUE

    American Free Press
  • CRISIS of CHARACTER: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate

    Christian America Ministries

    Liberty Stickers

    AFP eNewsletter Signup

    Making Sense Out of a World Gone Mad: A Roadmap for God's Elect Living in the Final Days of the End Times

    The CONTROLLERS: Secret Rulers of the World

    What Really Happened



    STATE of EMERGENCY: The Third World Invasion and Conquest of America

    AFP Bookstore Open


    Pure Water


    Beat the IRS


    Gideon's Elite


    Barnes Review


    Poker Face


    Donate to AFP


    AFP Bookstore