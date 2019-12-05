Partisan Impeachment Parade Really a Deep State Witch-Hunt

By Donald Jeffries

Evidence increasingly suggests that the recent campaign to impeach President Donald Trump is the culmination of joint efforts between members of the intelligence community and mainstream Democrats, which began upon his election.

The much beloved “whistleblower,” who had remained anonymous during fawning news coverage of his second- and third-hand allegations, has now been identified as Eric Ciaramella, a CIA analyst specializing in Russian and Ukrainian affairs. Not surprisingly, Ciaramella is a registered Democrat. Not only that, he once worked directly for then-Vice President Joe Biden, who is intrinsically involved in the entire Ukrainian impeachment question, along with his son, Hunter. He also worked for former CIA Director John Brennan, one of many outspoken Deep State critics of the president. In 2017, Trump’s National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster appointed Ciaramella as his personal aide.

Ciaramella had no direct knowledge of the infamous June 25 phone conversation that has formed the basis for the latest attempts to impeach Trump. It is known that Ciaramella contacted the staff of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) prior to filing his complaint. Interestingly, two of Ciaramella’s former colleagues at the National Security Council have been hired by Schiff this year.

To say that Ciaramella is a partisan opponent of Trump is to severely understate things. He worked with Ukrainian-American lawyer and activist Alexandra Chalupa in 2016 in an effort to find incriminating information about Trump. Chalupa, a former Democratic National Committee staffer, spent a great deal of time investigating Trump and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s alleged ties to Russia in the 2016 campaign. In a 2017 letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) charged, “Chalupa’s actions appear to show that she was simultaneously working on behalf of a foreign government, Ukraine, and on behalf of the DNC and Clinton campaign, in an effort to influence not only the U.S. voting population but U.S. government officials.”

Far-left political commentary website “Daily Kos,” reflecting the massive divide in this country, countered with, “Alexandra Chalupa is the Ukrainian-American former DNC staffer who tried to alert the nation of the danger that was Paul Manafort before the 2016 election and was subsequently smeared by Republicans for her efforts.”

The question that should be asked here is, what was the personal aide to Trump’s National Security Adviser doing working with a member of the opposition party to expose his alleged wrongdoing?

In October 2016, before joining the Trump administration under McMaster, Ciaramella was invited by Biden’s office to a state luncheon for the Italian prime minister. Other attendees at this luncheon included Brennan, then FBI Director James Comey, and then National Intelligence Director James Clapper. According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, several U.S. officials indicated that such an invitation to a relatively lowlevel GS-13 federal employee like Ciaramella was highly unusual and, especially given the known political sympathies of other notable guests, indicated that he may have had connections to the Obama White House.

Ciaramella reacted to the revelations of his connection to Biden and other powerful figures by expressing an unwillingness to testify before Schiff’s committee. Additionally, according to the Washington Examiner, “There is no discussion of testimony from a second whistleblower, who supported the first’s claims. . . . There is no indication that either of the original whistleblowers will be called to testify or appear before the Senate or House Intelligence committees.” For those keeping score, pro-impeachment advocates are using as “evidence” the account of a “whistleblower” who actually was working with Trump’s opponents while serving in his administration, has no firsthand knowledge of the Ukrainian phone call, and is now not even going to testify about it. Neither will his source.

Donald Trump Jr. recently incurred the wrath of the gentle hosts of “The View” over his retweeting Ciaramella’s name as the “whistleblower.” The fact that his name had appeared in the media for several days before this mattered little to Joy Behar and company. And the mainstream media’s recent lovefest with this misnamed “whistleblower” didn’t translate into any positive coverage for Ashley Bianco, recently fired by CBS for exposing the suppression by network competitor ABC of a story regarding Jeffrey Epstein. As The Wall Street Journal noted, since the CIA employee came forward and was trumpeted as a courageous “whistleblower,” CBS had aired more than 100 stories on Trump and Ukraine. Needless to say, those stories left little doubt in the minds of viewers that the network takes these laughable allegations seriously as impeachable offenses.

As Fox Business reported, “You don’t need to take seriously anymore when ABC and CBS do another story worshiping the alleged federal whistleblower, pretending that there’s some sacred right to remain anonymous while criticizing the president. Because we’re seeing how they treat a whistleblower in their midst.”

All “whistleblowers” clearly aren’t equal.

