Deep State Coup

Is a ‘color revolution’ playing out in America?

By John Friend

Top Democratic leaders, elite technocrats, and other Deep State actors are fomenting a coup against President Donald Trump utilizing the same strategy and tactics globalists use in promoting color revolutions abroad, in a series of tactics that have been ongoing since he first took office. This has become increasingly obvious in recent weeks.

From the moment President Trump took office following his establishment-shaking 2016 presidential victory, leading Democrats and others hostile to Trump’s America-first agenda have done everything in their power to undermine, sabotage, and stymie nearly every effort and initiative the president has made. Media-manufactured scandals were and continue to be fabricated in an effort to discredit and delegitimize the president, while Democrats have worked tirelessly to impeach President Trump on bogus pretenses.





As the 2020 election draws nearer, all the signs of an orchestrated coup—led by top Democrats, Deep State actors hostile to the president, and media elites—are coming into focus, while leading Democrats such as Hillary Clinton insist that the Harris-Biden ticket should not concede the election “under any circumstances.” Major efforts, led by the fake news media and the biggest social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter, have been initiated to condition the masses to expect that election night will not result in a clear victor in the presidential race, which will pave the way for legal battles, possible allegations of or actual voter fraud, and more protests, civil disobedience, and general chaos—all designed to destabilize the country while efforts are made to take the office from the sitting president.

“What’s unfolding before our eyes is a very specific type of coup called the ‘color revolution,’ ” Darren Beattie, a former Trump administration official and speech writer, said in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. “It’s a regime-change model favored by many in our national security apparatus, particularly against Eastern European countries to overthrow target regimes that they don’t like.”

As opposed to an outright military coup using armed troops or mercenaries, the color revolution strategy utilizes a wide array of societal, political and media actors to manufacture social chaos and mayhem, destabilize a society, and undermine the legitimacy of an existing government in order to convince the public it should be replaced with a regime more favorable to those engineering the coup—in President Trump’s case, the Democratic establishment and Deep State.

The main characteristics of a color revolution, which have been clearly on display since President Trump took office but certainly in recent months, “is a combination of an engineered contested election scenario, combined with massive mobilized protests, which they call as a term of art ‘peaceful protests,’ and acts of civil disobedience,” Beattie explained to Carlson.

“If that sounds familiar, it gets even better,” he continued. “It’s not only the same strategies and tactics used against Trump that are used against Eastern European dictators that our national security apparatus doesn’t like. It’s literally the same people, who are color revolution professionals, who have a long

history of using these same tactics against foreign leaders they don’t like, to use against democratically elected President Donald Trump. It’s the same people using the very same playbook.”

Note that these tactics—planting numerous fake stories in leftist media outlets (Trump had a stroke, Trump lied about Covid-19, Trump is a racist, Trump is disseminating fake news), controlling the flow of propaganda to the public (Google, Facebook, Twitter suppressing pro-Trump and pro-conservative voices), organizing and even paying for massive protests (Black Lives Matter, Antifa etc.), poisoning the loyalty of the military (The Atlantic story that claimed Trump allegedly called fallen servicemen “losers”), public accusations of wrongdoing (the impeachment sham, investigation into phony Russian collusion etc.), media support for violent protests (Chris Cuomo’s “Where does it say protests have to be peaceful?”)—are all part of the color revolution modus operandi.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.