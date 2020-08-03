Media Will Never Tell Truth About JFK Murder

By Donald Jeffries

It took him over half a century, but legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan finally shared his thoughts about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy with his millions of fans. The 17-minute-long ballad Murder Most Foul makes it quite clear that Dylan believes there was a conspiracy and has, in fact, studied the subject in some depth.

Dylan makes several references to “they” killing Kennedy, mentions the Grassy Knoll, talks about watching the Zapruder film “33 times” (Dylan used the number most significant in Freemasonic and occult circles), speaks of the “magic bullet,” and has the conspirators say, “We’ll get them as well,” referring to JFK’s brothers Bobby and Teddy. This was probably more than any researcher into the case, or any Dylan fan, had a right to expect. It’s fair to even say that 79-year-old Bob Dylan, like this author and so many others, is still thoroughly obsessed with the assassination.

On June 12, Dylan was interviewed by the nation’s newspaper of record, The New York Times. The interviewer was Douglas Brinkley, a CNN commentator and one of the foremost court historians in the world. A loyal gatekeeper to the past, Brinkley’s questions didn’t exactly adhere to the article’s misleading headline, “Bob Dylan Has a Lot on his Mind.” Jefferson Morley, a JFK assassination researcher himself, and one of the few open-minded mainstream journalists in this country, wrote a scathing critique of Brinkley in Counterpunch on June 19.

“Since ‘Who killed JFK?’ is one of the central questions of American history, you might think that the Times interviewer, historian Douglas Brinkley would ask the Nobel laureate about how he came to compose his dark and brooding take on November 22, 1963,” Morley stated. “You might think Brinkley, a CNN commentator, would ask Dylan why he decided to release the song as the country and the world reeled from a plague. You might think wrong. Brinkley asked Dylan four questions about ‘Murder Most Foul,’ none of which concerned Dylan’s thoughts about how and why the liberal president was shot dead in broad

daylight and no one was ever brought to justice for the crime.”

Brinkley, like all court historians, promulgates false narratives from the past for a living. If one watches his television commentaries, the most striking aspect of Brinkley is his unexceptional, milquetoast perspective. So it was hardly surprising that he began the interview with the absurd question, “Was ‘Murder Most Foul’ written as a nostalgic eulogy for a long-lost time?” Interpreting Dylan’s powerful, politically charged lyrics as some kind of “nostalgia” is befitting the dull mindset of a court historian. “To me it’s not nostalgic,” Dylan responded. “I don’t think of ‘Murder Most Foul’ as a glorification of the past or some kind of send-off to a lost age. It speaks to me in the moment. It always did, especially when I was writing the lyrics out.”

Again dancing around the question of conspiracy, and ignoring the assassination itself (the subject of the song, after all), Brinkley drifted oddly into an irrelevant topic, asking Dylan, “Are you worried that in 2020 we’re past the point of no return? That technology and hyper-industrialization are going to work against human life on Earth?” Dylan played along with Brinkley, replying, “Sure, there’s a lot of reasons to be apprehensive about that. There’s definitely a lot more anxiety and nervousness around now than there used to be. We have a tendency to live in the past. . . . Youngsters don’t have that tendency. They have no past, so all they know is what they see and hear, and they’ll believe anything.”

As Jefferson Morley writes, “A competent interviewer might have followed up by asking Dylan why he still cares about JFK’s death or what young people should believe about November 22. Instead, Brinkley closed by asking a question so lame as to be ludicrous.” Indeed, the esteemed court historian ends the interview with the question that has been keeping all Dylan fans on the edge of their seat; “Your mention of Don Henley and Glenn Frey on ‘Murder Most Foul’ came off as a bit of a surprise to me. What Eagles songs do you enjoy the most?” As Morley notes incredulously, “Huh? The greatest poet of his generation writes a complex lyric about the most important assassination of the 20th century and releases it amid the biggest catastrophe of the 21st century—and this tenured historian inquires about the man’s taste in 1970’s soft rock. . . . When it comes to JFK’s assassination, Dylan has a lot on his mind, but The New York Times doesn’t dare talk about it.”

The New York Times, like all of the mainstream media, has never told the truth about the JFK assassination. This interview with Dylan was par for the course.

