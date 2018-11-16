Mainstream Media Dismisses QAnon

Allegations of an insider (or insiders) working against the Deep State have inspired strong reactions and dismissive theories in the mainstream media as well as deep debate and division within the alternative media.

By Donald Jeffries

It seemingly began with President Donald Trump’s reference at an Oct. 5, 2017 military dinner to “the calm before the storm.” When a reporter asked, “What storm?” Trump replied, “You’ll find out.” Was Trump referring to the so-called QAnon conspiracy, which has been dubbed “the storm”? He didn’t say that, but the steady release of inside information has led some to believe that an anonymous patriot or group of patriots is working deep inside the federal government behind the scenes to root out the systemic corruption everywhere is enticing.

American Free Press detailed QAnon in a front-page article in the Sept. 24 & Oct.1 issue. Since then, there has been much talk of this conspiracy.

The entire mainstream media, from The New York Times and every television network in America to the BBC in England has predictably dismissed it. Huffington Post declared “QAnon isn’t even faintly plausible.” Daily Beast called it “the craziest theory of the Trump era.” The Washington Post said, “QAnon is terrifying,” and smeared supporters for swallowing “grotesque imaginings.” In another Post story, one of the establishment’s favorite newspapers attributed the Q phenomenon to “a twisted sort of optimism.”

Many awake Americans were stirred by Q quotes such as, “Nobody can possibly imagine the pure evil and corruption out there.” Q basically reiterated the old Firesign Theater comment, “Everything you know is wrong,” with, “All that you know to be right is wrong.” Q has noted that the Federal Reserve is privately owned and has mentioned “Pizzagate”—a supposed vast conspiracy of human trafficking, which often includes children, that was exposed when top-level Democrats’ emails were leaked to the public. Q has also alleged that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was murdered by MS-13 gang members, under orders from former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

One of the most intriguing parts of the Q phenomenon is the extensive list of child trafficking arrests by the Trump administration, a point that Q stresses repeatedly. There is also the promise of mass arrests of high-profile Deep State villains, with Hillary “Lock her up” Clinton in the forefront. Q claims that Robert Mueller and Trump are actually working together to bring down the Deep State. Q also explains Trump’s series of baffling insider nominations to his cabinet as a complex chess move. Under this theory, Trump is assembling a collection of seeming swamp creatures who privately wish to end the corruption. Alternately, some simply attribute this curious strategy to the old adage, “keep your friends close and your enemies closer.”

The world of alternative media is divided on the Q issue. Conservative writer Laura Loomer tweets out Q’s mantra to “trust the plan.” Rosanne Barr is one of Q’s biggest supporters. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling shared one of the more radical videos about QAnon, which included allegations about the oft-referenced pedophile rings.

Alex Jones and Jerome Corsi initially supported QAnon but in recent months have joined others in concluding that Q had been “compromised.” WikiLeaks accused QAnon of “leading anti-establishment Trump voters to embrace regime change and neoconservatism.”

While some in the alternative media world labeled Q as disinformation, Time magazine named the anonymous insider as one of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet. Sean Spicer, Trump’s former press secretary, publicly stated that Q was not legitimate, but Trump took a photo with leading QAnon promoter and talk show host William “Lionel” Lebron in the White House in August 2018.

Dustin Nemos is a popular podcaster who has studied QAnon closely. He told this writer, “In classic POTUS style, Q is Trump’s disclosure project for the shadow war going on with the Deep State. It brings together foreknowledge of events, classified insider’s direction, regular proof that he’s working directly with Trump, and the Socratic method to fuel the world’s largest open-source volunteer investigation ever seen in our history. The information uncovered is undeniable; the fruit of the tree is good. And not only has Team Q organized a counterforce to the fake news, they’ve also created a galvanized band of brothers, digital truth warriors for the modern era of deception.”

Signs and t-shirts proclaiming “We are Q” are seen at Trump rallies. Others repeat Q’s primary catchphrase, “Where we go one, we go all.” They speak of following the rabbit down this new and deep rabbit hole. While many have speculated about Q’s specific identity, the latest and most interesting theory holds that Q is actually John F. Kennedy Jr., who faked his own death in 1999.

While many point to Q’s predictions that haven’t yet come true, few contrast this with the intelligence world’s long history of inaccurate foresight or the entire establishment’s cocksure proclamation that Mrs. Clinton would be elected president.

Whoever he is, QAnon commands attention and ignites public debate.

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK, and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of two books currently being sold at the AFP Online Store.