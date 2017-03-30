Leftists Plot Election Terror

Because this is timely and important news, we are posting the uncondensed front-page article from American Free Press Issue 45&46, which is being mailed out today. If you are an AFP Online subscriber, you’ll be able to log in and read the paper this weekend, but as an AFP print subscriber, you may not receive the paper until after the election. We feel it is important to put this news out today! Please help AFP get this material in front of more Americans by forwarding this article to others.

By John Friend

While the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies focus on the bogus, entirely media-manufactured “threat” of so-called white supremacist extremists, Antifa and other radical left-wing terrorist groups are openly planning a massive, nationwide disruption campaign following the election in an effort to remove President Donald Trump from the White House should he win. Should he lose, these same leftists plan to use the same tactics to force Joe Biden to do their bidding—or face the consequences.

Astute political observers have been warning the American public and president for several weeks now about a pending “color revolution” using the election as cover for a coup against President Trump, and now their documents, tactics, and strategies are out in the open.





The Democratic establishment, top technocratic and media elites, and an array of far-left activist organizations—which are in many cases funded by globalist billionaires such as George Soros—have been attempting to illegally dislodge President Trump from office since the day he stepped foot in the White House, manufacturing one fake scandal and smear campaign after another and doing everything in their power to sabotage and undermine the duly elected president. Impeachment proceedings, protests, fake news, false accusations of racism and anti-Semitism, and entirely fabricated scandals have plagued the Trump administration. But, just before the election, the radical left has openly disclosed intentions to disrupt the country and cause mayhem, havoc, and discord on a scale perhaps unprecedented in American history.

The far-left activist group ShutDownDC, which organizes “direct action in the fight for justice,” recently issued a revealing call to action in regard to the upcoming election on its official website. “Donald Trump must go,” the group’s leaders plainly argue. “It’s as simple as that.”

ShutDownDC serves as an organizational and educational platform for far-left activists and their Marxist, left-wing agenda, including so-called climate change and global warming, Black Lives Matter, and other social justice causes. The group falsely accuses President Trump of using “hate, state violence, unprecedented corruption, and executive overreach to force his agenda on and cause untold harm to people in the United States and around the world,” and baselessly insists that his “racist rhetoric has fueled the murder of black and brown people in our communities.” The group hysterically states that President Trump “has shown that he will stop at nothing to maintain his grip on power,” and that the president “will not leave office without mass mobilization and direct action,” which is precisely what the radical group has in mind.

ShutDownDC organized an election-day rally at the recently established Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C, followed by coordinated street protests in the days and weeks following the election, including direct action against elected American politicians they deem to be enemies of their cause.

“The week after the election, members of Congress (some of whom will have just been voted out of office) are coming back to D.C. to go back into session,” the group states on its official website. “If Trump is trying to launch a coup, that’s no time for business as usual. We’ll meet them at the train station or the airports or, if they drive into town, we can meet them at their homes.”

As has been on display for several months now, the far left and Democratic establishment insists that President Trump will attempt to “steal the election” and refuse to concede if he does lose. ShutDownDC and other far-left groups have promoted a document titled, “Stopping the Coup: The Disruption Guide for 2020,” openly detailing their plans to disrupt the country by staging massive street protests across the nation in an effort to shut down the country and force President Trump out of office and/or intimidate the new president into heeding all of their demands.

Getting rid of Donald Trump is, however, their main goal. The document outlines four phases of the election and the strategies the group and its activists should employ to ensure he is removed from office. The final phase, titled “False Declaration of Victory,” assumes President Trump will falsely declare himself the victor.

“We can assume that there will be mass confusion about what actually happened on election day and the following ballot-counting period,” the document states. “It is in this muddied context of legal and political wrangling that we must take action. We cannot wait to see how the chips fall. That will only ensure more power for the white supremacist machine that is the Trump administration and its supporters.”

The document goes on to explain the type of direct, sustained action that should be employed during the confusion in the aftermath of the election, arguing that “in the context of a coup or highly contested election we need to be clear that our actions must directly affect the structures and pillars of power.”

“Our largest asset in this regard utilizes the ideas of non-compliance through massive, broad-based direct action,” the document continues. “Where we can, we need to be in the streets, on the highways, or at the sites of power and power holders.”

Other far-left groups, including Never Again Action, a largely Jewish radical activist organization “fighting to end America’s cruel immigration policies,” are also organizing their supporters and fellow travelers to engage in massive civil disobedience and disruption following the election.

Never Again Action is offering activist training seminars titled “How to Fight Fascism This November: a nonviolent action training for everyone,” designed to educate activists on the skills they “might need on the front lines of a protest.” In an email promoting the training seminar, Never Again Action insists that in its effort “to study, to name, and to fight fascism and persecution” its activists and supporters must force “Donald Trump out of the White House when he loses,” dangerously assuming the election is a foregone conclusion and that Joe Biden will win.

The group baselessly insists that “the majority of voters, including in states that matter, will choose Joe Biden,” and that President Trump will “declare victory anyway, and try to cheat to stay in power.”

“What happens next is up to us, actually,” the radical activist group ominously predicts, “us and the 100 million other people who want him out of office. We can all sit back, watch MSNBC, and wait to see what happens, or we can follow the playbook that’s actually proven to stop coups and oust would-be dictators: We take the streets, show our power, and, if necessary, grind the country to a halt until he concedes defeat.”

Never Again Action goes on to describe a potential Trump victory as a “fascist coup,” demanding its followers and supporters take to the streets to oust the president from office should he win the election.

The far left has made clear their violent, destructive intentions for months now. Pro-Trump supporters have been violently assaulted and even murdered leading up to the election. Far-left Democratic operatives have openly stated that violence will have to be used in order to achieve their political revolution, while mainstream Democrats run cover for the more radical elements in their camp.

As AFP goes to press, it is our sincerest hope that, whoever is declared president, law and order will prevail and the far-left radicals openly declaring their violent, Marxist agenda will be treated as the major threat to the republic and American political traditions that they so clearly are.

John Friend is a freelance writer based in California.