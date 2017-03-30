J6 Attendee Harassed by FBI Over Two Years After Event

As corrupt DOJ continues to target Trump, J6 attendees continue to be harassed by FBI

By John Friend

While federal prosecutors and the FBI largely ignore serious law and order issues, including rampant violent crime in major American cities and years of rioting, looting, and terrorism committed by far-left radicals, they continue to focus their attention and dedicate every resource to pursuing and prosecuting former President Trump and his supporters who rallied in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

As AFP goes to press, former President Trump appears to be facing an unprecedented third indictment, with a fourth on the horizon. Trump is currently the leading GOP candidate for the 2024 presidential race and still maintains tremendous support across the country, with many analysts and pollsters viewing him as the top overall candidate in the 2024 election.

Additionally, supporters of former President Trump continue to be harassed and persecuted by the FBI, including Barbara Jansen, who AFP has spoken with in an exclusive interview.

Jansen’s surreal odyssey goes like this: The retired former business owner travelled with a group of fellow Trump supporters on an overnight trip to Washington, D.C. for the J6 rally, leaving Worcester, Massachusetts in the early morning hours of Jan. 6, 2021, arriving in the capital at about 4:30 a.m. for the day’s events, and then returning to Massachusetts that same evening.

Jansen had attended previous Trump rallies, enjoyed meeting and networking with fellow patriots, and, like millions of other Americans, was and remains highly skeptical of the official results of 2020 election, which alleges that Joe Biden received over 81 million votes—the most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate in history.

“Having been to two previous Trump rallies in New Hampshire, I had a lot of fun being with likeminded conservatives,” Jansen told this reporter. “I went with friends and enjoyed the camaraderie. We liked what President Trump stood for: free speech, no open borders, right to life, lower taxes and all the things he talked about in his speeches. So, when I got an invitation on my Facebook page asking his supporters to join him at his D.C. rally on Jan. 6, I thought this would be an amazing event and opportunity to meet people from all around the country.”

Aside from logistical issues, including a lack of public restrooms or portable toilets, Jansen enjoyed the event on Jan. 6, listened to Trump’s speech enthusiastically, and met with fellow patriots. She noted that attendees were “walking in an orderly fashion with some holding flags, signs or other means of expressing their views,” including clothing and the signature Trump “Make American Great Again”—MAGA—hats.

“This was the most peaceful event I had ever experienced with such a large group of maybe 800,000 people and I felt completely safe there,” Jansen noted. “It was very crowded with wall-to-wall people.”

Following Trump’s speech, Jansen said that attendees “proceeded to slowly and orderly walk” to the U.S. Capitol building.

“There were people singing hymns, patriotism reigned enthusiastically, and everyone was friendly and acknowledging others there,” Jansen stated. “Everyone was polite, no incidents, no hostility but a true oneness as patriots showing love for our country.”

At roughly 3:00 p.m., Jansen received a notification on her phone from the organizers of the trip that the bus would be leaving early to head back to Massachusetts.

“That’s when I headed back to the bus in a hurry,” Jansen explained. “I had seen enough, and it was the end of the day and didn’t want to bump into any Antifa because I knew they were a troublesome group that was known to assault and cause damage as they did in the George Floyd riots.”

Despite never setting foot in the U.S. Capitol or engaging in any sort of criminal activity, Jansen was unexpectedly visited by two FBI agents earlier this month—over two years after the Jan. 6 rally.

“At 11:30 a.m. on July 7, I heard a knock on my front door,” Jansen relayed to this reporter. “The only reason I opened it is because I was expecting the AC repair man. I opened the door and saw a young man and woman with long dark hair both in their 30s. They were both well dressed. At first, I thought they were Jehovah’s Witnesses or solar panel salespeople!”

The young man proceeded to pull out his FBI identification card and credentials and explained that he and his colleague were “following up on information about [Jansen] being at Trump’s rally on Jan. 6.” The man told Jansen they had discovered she attended the rally via Facebook, the popular social media outlet that has worked relentlessly with the Biden administration to censor conservatives and locate Jan. 6 attendees.

“I was taken aback and surprised because I told him I never entered the Capitol and was only outside with thousands of other people,” Jansen explained. “We had a right to be there upon the president’s request for his supporters to attend the rally.”

The FBI investigators then asked Jansen who she attended the rally with and why, and if she saw or heard anything suspicious at the rally or on the bus ride down to D.C. Jansen refused to provide the names of others that attended with her but explained that the rally was a peaceful event and that she went there to express her concerns about the election and offer support for then-President Trump. The FBI couple left after a brief 15-minute conversation with Jansen.

Jansen told this reporter that she “was somewhat shaken up for the rest of the day and got nothing done.”

“The next day I woke up and I was very upset,” Jansen continued. “I decided I was going to post what happened to me on Facebook and let everybody know that the FBI is being funded by taxpayers and is out harassing senior citizens on bus trips instead of investigating real crimes. What a waste of money!”

“My concern is that the FBI is using tax dollars to investigate senior citizens going to a public rally with no indoor photos of the Capitol and using young people at the FBI as mercenaries to pursue their corrupt agenda,” Jansen concluded. “The fact that it took them over two years to contact me, along with their continued effort to find other people at the rally, only to harass and intimidate them is a sure-fire way to discourage them from voting. My thoughts are this is evidence of voter interference right before an election. To think they had to come and harass an old lady, like me, a senior citizen, who attended a public rally with a bus load of other people, as somehow suspicious, when all the photos I took were outdoors and nowhere near the steps of the Capitol.”

The disgraceful, politically motivated conduct of the FBI and Department of Justice in general simply knows no bounds.

