The AFP Report – Barbara Jansen on FBI Harassment

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by Barbara Jansen, an American patriot who attended the rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021, which has been dishonestly described as an “insurrection” by the mass media and political establishment. While federal prosecutors and the FBI largely ignore serious law and order issues, including rampant violent crime in major American cities and years of rioting, looting, and terrorism committed by far-left radicals, they continue to focus their attention and dedicate every resource to pursuing and prosecuting former President Trump and his supporters who rallied in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, including Barbara. She was visited by the FBI on July 7, despite never stepping foot in the U.S. Capitol nor having been accused of a crime, let alone committing one.

Barbara joins us to discuss her background and experience in political activism, her views on former President Trump and what he stands for, her experience attending the Jan. 6 rally, and the disgraceful visit from FBI agents to her home recently.

