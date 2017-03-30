Whistleblowers: FBI Systemically Corrupt

By John Friend

As if the American public and elected officials needed any more evidence to justify the complete abolition of the FBI and the criminal prosecution of its top leadership, several courageous whistle­blowers with lengthy careers serving the agency testified before Congress recently. Their testimony exposed clearly the rampant corruption plaguing the once-respected law enforcement organization.

The FBI, ostensibly the nation’s principal domestic intelligence and security organization, has long been beset with allegations of corruption, politicization, abuse of power, and criminal misconduct. In recent years, however, the rot within the FBI has grown, with one outrageous scandal following the next.

On May 18, a number of FBI employees testified on the record to the House Judiciary Committee and the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government (HSSWFG), highlighting the “egregious abuse, misallocation of law-enforcement resources, and misconduct with[in] the leadership ranks of the FBI,” according to an 80-page interim staff report issued by the committee.

The bombshell report was titled “FBI Whistleblower Testimony Highlights Government Abuse, Misallocation of Resources, and Retaliation.” The heroic public testimony of the FBI whistleblowers, along with off-the-record testimony of numerous other current and former FBI employees who testified privately for fear of professional reprisals, demonstrates just how weaponized the FBI and Department of Justice have become, particularly under the Biden administration.

FBI special agents Steve Friend (no relation to this reporter) and Garret O’Boyle, Supervisory Intelligence Analyst George Hill, and Staff Operations Specialist Marcus Allen all spoke on the record to the HSSWFG, created in January of this year to investigate alleged abuses of federal authority, the politicization of federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and collusion between federal agencies and private sector entities to suppress, silence, and persecute conservatives and political dissidents. Chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the subcommittee certainly has its work cut out for it, as the federal abuses and criminality are widespread.

The whistleblower testimony provided corroborates previous whistleblower accounts that characterized the FBI’s Washington-based hierarchy and leadership as “rotted to the core,” plagued by a “systemic culture of unaccountability,” according to a press release issued by the House Judiciary Committee announcing the interim report.

One whistleblower described the current state of the FBI as “cancerous,” explaining that the agency has “let itself become enveloped in this politicization and weaponization.”

The press release summarizes some of the key findings in the report:

The report also highlights how the FBI’s metric-based bonus structure leads to the improper and unnecessary use of law enforcement tools, how FBI leadership has pressured agents to reclassify cases as domestic violent extremism (DVE) to create the perception that DVE is organically rising across the country, and how the FBI suspended whistleblowers after making good-faith, protected disclosures about agency wrongdoing.

Since stepping foot in the White House, Joe Biden, members of his administration and top officials in the Department of Justice and FBI have endlessly hyped the purported threat of “white supremacy,” describing it as the greatest threat to the domestic security of the U.S.

This entirely fabricated narrative appears to be the only thing the FBI and federal law enforcement concern themselves with these days, dedicating endless resources to manufacturing and exaggerating the nearly non-existent threat.

Biden recently doubled down on this politically motivated narrative during a commencement address at Howard University recently, a historically black college, where he described “white supremacy” as the “most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland.”

“And I’m sure not saying this because I’m at a black HBCU (historically black colleges and universities),” Biden hysterically declared. “I say this wherever I go.”

The Biden administration’s targeting of Americans who attended or participated in the protests at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which has been dishonestly characterized as an “insurrection” by the political establishment and mass media and tied directly to the alleged threat of “white supremacy” and “domestic extremism,” was also exposed by the FBI whistleblowers. The FBI worked with some of the largest financial institutions in the country to obtain—without proper legal processes—financial records of Americans who used their debit or credit cards in the Washington, D.C. area just prior to or on Jan. 6, 2021.

“This invasion of the privacy of United States citizens is deeply disturbing and should concern every American,” the committee’s press release noted.

Additionally, according to the report, the FBI’s Washington, D.C. Field Office (WFO) demanded agents in the Boston Field Office open investigations into 138 individuals who simply traveled to the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, with no specific evidence that any of them had committed any crime.

“The only basis for investigating these people was that they shared buses to Washington with two individuals who entered restricted areas of the Capitol that day,” the report explains. “Rather than limiting the investigation to just the two people who entered restricted areas, the WFO instructed the Boston Field Office to open investigations into all 140 individuals who attended the political rally.”

Incredibly, when the Boston office asked for more evidence to pursue their investigation, including photos and video from the Capitol that could be used to identify their subjects, the WFO only provided photos of the two individuals inside the Capitol. They refused to provide any other video or photographic evidence from the day’s chaotic events “out of fear it would disclose undercover officers or confidential human sources inside the Capitol.” This confirms suspicions that bad actors were involved in creating the perception of a “violent insurrection” on Jan. 6.

The selfless whistleblowers who have come forward publicly to expose the wrongdoings and crimes of the FBI have been subjected to some of the most egregious and ruthless retaliatory measures imaginable.

“A reoccurring theme is that the FBI has violated federal whistleblower protection laws and abused its security clearance review process to hamstring the brave agents who exercised their right to make protected disclosures to Congress or who dared to question agency leadership,” the report notes.

Special Agent O’Boyle told the Committee members that he advised other agents concerned about FBI misconduct, corruption, and politicization to be very wary about coming forward with their concerns.

“The FBI will crush you,” O’Boyle stated. “This government will crush you and your family if you try to expose the truth about things they are doing that are wrong.”

In order to restore the rule of law and faith in federal law enforcement, the FBI and its top leadership at the agency and in the Department of Justice must be held accountable for their crimes, corruption, and the complete weaponization of the agency.