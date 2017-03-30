Bilderberg List of Participants, Agenda for 2023 Released

By AFP Staff

Bilderberg released its official attendees list earlier today, revealing the world’s elites, who will meet behind closed and guarded doors to discuss the most pressing issues of the day.

First on the list is failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate of Georgia Stacy Abrams. Others included AI specialist Sam Altman, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, U.S. Director of Intelligence Avril Haines, and billionaire Peter Thiel.

Click the link here to see the entire list.

The agenda can be found here.

Top issues include artificial intelligence, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, and–interestingly–U.S. leadership.

For a full history of Bilderberg documented by someone who was there, get a copy of Jim Tucker’s Bilderberg Diary. Click here for more information.