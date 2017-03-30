The AFP Report – James Edwards on Systemic Racism

On this edition of The AFP Report, we’re joined by James Edwards, host of The Political Cesspool radio program and one of the most insightful political commentators in the alternative media. James is also now a contributor to American Free Press – America’s last real newspaper.

James and I focus on some of his recently published articles in the pages of AFP, including his new piece confronting the various media myths about “systemic racism” in American society that was just published in Issue 29 & 30. James and I address the war on Whites in America, the increasingly dysfunctional political nature of this country, and much more!

