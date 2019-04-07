Insider Reveals More Clinton Corruption

Transcripts of Lisa Page’s testimony have now been released, which reveal, not surprisingly Hillary was incompetent and Obama was crooked.

By Donald Jeffries

Ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) on March 12 made public the official transcript of former FBI lawyer Lisa Page’s July 2018 closed-door testimony before Congress. It included the bombshell revelation that the Obama Justice Department had ordered the FBI to not charge Hillary Clinton with “gross negligence” in her mishandling of classified information. Page described “multiple conversations” led by Attorney General Loretta Lynch about the subject but testified that the department felt it could not “sustain a charge” against the former secretary of state.

As might be anticipated, President Donald Trump quickly took to Twitter, responding, “The just-revealed FBI Agent Lisa Page transcripts make the Obama Justice Department look exactly like it was, a broken and corrupt machine. Hopefully, justice will finally be served. Much more to come!”

Page is hardly a Trump zealot. She was one of those tasked with investigating the fanciful connections between the Russians and Trump.

Anti-Trump text messages between Page and fellow FBI agent Peter Strzok were, in fact, publicized and caused the bureau great embarrassment. The texts were sent on government phones, and in the midst of both Page and Strzok supposedly independently investigating “collusion,” and also while they engaged in an extramarital love affair.

A May 19, 2017 text from Strzok to Page said, “You and I both know the odds are nothing. If I thought it was likely, I’d be there no question… . There’s no big there, there,” and was sent only two days after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed special counsel Robert Mueller. Page admitted, in the same private congressional testimony, that this text was in reference to the supposed Russian “collusion” case. In another text, Strzok raised the subject of impeachment. Page quickly reigned him in, texting back, “We should stop having this conversation here.”

Page also expressed her clear fear of Hillary Clinton in an earlier February 2016 text to Strzok, warning him, “She might be our next president. The last thing you need is us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more DOJ than FBI?”

The animosity both FBI agents held toward Trump was best reflected in a desperate 2016 text from Page, figuratively screaming that Trump was “not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Strzok confidently responded, “No. No, he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Strzok would later be fired by the FBI and Page would resign. Their anti-Trump bias is significant, not only because of their work on Russian “collusion,” but because they both also worked on the FBI’s woeful investigation into Hillary Clinton’s missing emails.

Collins explained to reporters why he released the transcript of Page’s testimony: “The president has been unfairly attacked from the moment he was elected in November 2016 on many fronts, and now we’re beginning just to see the vast scope of what most of us knew, that Mrs. Clinton was treated completely differently than what we ended up seeing Trump being treated, and that’s just wrong. . . . This just shows that there is a two-tiered system.”

Lynch had memorably met with Bill Clinton privately on an airport tarmac only five days before the FBI interviewed Hillary Clinton about the emails. Laughably, Lynch attributed the discussion to “a great deal about grandchildren, it was primarily social. . . . There was no discussion on any matter pending before the Department . . . no discussion of State Department emails.”

Further details from Page’s closed-door testimony are illuminating as well. Representatives like South Carolina’s Trey Gowdy were very interested in Strzok’s August 2016 text to Page, in which he stated, “I want to believe the path you threw out in Andy’s [McCabe’s] office—that there’s no way he gets elected—but I’m afraid we can’t take the risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” McCabe would respond by saying he didn’t recall discussing such an “insurance policy” with Strzok and Page. Page also expressed the bureau’s belief that Trump would never be elected, testifying, “So this reflects: Let’s be reasonable, let’s not, you know, throw the kitchen sink at this because he’s probably not going to be elected, and so then we don’t have quite as horrific a national security threat than if we do if he gets elected.”

Some conservative outlets, such as the Washington Examiner, declared that Page’s testimony might result in the Department of Justice reopening an investigation into Hillary Clinton. While Roger Stone was subjected to a pre-dawn SWAT team raid at his home, Jerome Corsi remains subject to possible prosecution, and Paul Manafort has been sentenced to seven years in prison, Hillary Clinton, Lynch, and other swamp creatures remain free.

Will there now be new, louder calls to “Lock her up”?

Donald Jeffries is a highly respected author and researcher whose work on the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations and other high crimes of the Deep State has been read by millions of people across the world. Jeffries is also the author of two books currently being sold by AFP BOOKSTORE.